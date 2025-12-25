People — not craven, corrupt governments — are making this good thing happen!

LISTEN TO THIS GOOD-NEWS STORY RELATED TO GAZA & PALESTINE, a rara avis in our day!

FROM UK PHYSICIAN DR RAHMEH ALADWAN ’S TWEET ABOUT THIS SONG:

(She was just released the other day from the third arrest made by the not-fit-for-purpose cops in the UK, on orders of the savage, shameless, supremacist jews holding UK government and institutions hostage.)

The song evolved further over decades and the lyrics of the full Arabic song today are:



O Mother, this turn of longing

O Mother, my turn and my cause



The stab of daggers,

rather than the rule of the scroundel over me



I walked under the rain,

and the rain watered me

When the summer came,

it ignited from my flames

My life remains a ransom,

a vow to freedom



O night, the dew cried out,

bearing witness to my wounds

And the enemy’s army slipped,

in from every direction

And the night saw Death,

learning from me.



The rifle of the mountain,

is higher than the highest peak

The key to hope’s path,

and hope lies in my men.



O our people, O hero

I sacrifice my very eyes for you.



But, where is Julia Boutros’ music video with this same lullaby?

[ Found it at last in only one place — Julia’s Twitter page! ]

I first heard this beautiful, haunting song, Yamma Mwel Lhawa, in a video first posted online in December 2023 by Lebanese singer and humanitarian, Julia Boutros. In it, she featured large images and clips of Gaza on a curved wall screen in the background.

That was the first music video I knew of that attempted to expose the full extent of murder and mayhem happening in Gaza, just a few months after the satanic entity supported by US/ UK/ EU governments ramped up their usual activities of massacre and destruction!

I tried downloading a copy last year, but the downloaded clips I got were all choppy and incomplete! (Was that just a “technical glitch”, or was it intentional? I tried downloading on different days, with the same results.)

Ah! Contrary to what I stated in the first version of this post, I finally DID FIND the video, FULLY INTACT, on Julia’s own Twitter page - which, interestingly enough, doesn’t show up on any search engine!

Here’s that video: (click below to view)

