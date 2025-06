Just needed to smile and laugh at lovely, innocent things tonight.

Leaving much of the hard thinking about confusing stuff for others … and later… perhaps.

Meanwhile, hope you all enjoy this old and much-too-short clip!

https://archive.org/details/twitter-1256931516879384581

BBC Archive - #OnThisDay 1981: "He's on with the Brahms 4th Symphony again."

A toddler with an ear for identifying classical composers appeared on That's Life. This is very sweet.

