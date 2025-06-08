So one does occasionally grow weak and yield to the temptation of “junk foods”.

Yet, it is also a truism that some junk foods are, in fact, better in so many ways than others!

Here is my latest discovery.

Compare and contrast the ingredient lists:

Brets chips from France:

One variety of Brets potato chips from France

Another variety of French chips

versus —

Lay’s made in the USA:

One variety of Lay's potato chips from USA

Besides the questionable quality and ‘cleanness’ of the source potatoes, one needs to also ask why there so many more ingredients listed on the Lay’s bag compared to those on the Brets one.

Why the need for that dextrose (a form of sugar from corn — of course; why not cane sugar?), maltodextrin (filler) and MC triglycerides (fat) in the Lay’s product?

Also noticed that I don’t get that mildly unpleasant aftertaste with the Brets snack that US chips leave on my tongue, and make me feel just the slightest bit sick. This hints at the relatively less healthful nature of the snack you’ve just gorged on.

(Yes, I know — all chips regardless of country of origin are all highly processed products. But some are definitely more enjoyable and less patently noxious than others!)

Seems like just another everyday example of how the USA has become Toxic Central, down to the standard ingredients used in our average “junk foods”.

Note:

Of course, ‘tis a trivial yet expensive indulgence, but a few bags of Brets chips in the pantry might be good to have in reserve for special guests and occasions.

For those few who might be interested in it, you can buy them in bulk by the case (10. bags per case) from Amazon. Breaks down to about $6 per bag. May be worth it for the superior taste and flavors, as well as way fewer additives, though. Next best thing is to fly to France and bring home more of these snacks in future!

