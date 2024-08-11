Source of image.

Sir Laurence Olivier Recites Shakespeare | The Dick Cavett Show

This was mainstream TV material once upon a time.

.

What have we descended to today?

The decline began in earnest with the incursion of those MTV ‘reality TV’ shows, followed shortly by those atrocious “Weakest Link” ‘game shows’ (came from the UK, too) and all that “Survivor” rubbish.

Create your own beauty, because the culture at large and the vile mavens are beyond hope at this time.

