Long Live Pax Tube - One of My Fav YouTubers. Love his robust, Catholic truth-filled & -inspired content. Here, a good summary of a satanic nation's history, that curse upon humanity - & that's not hyperbole.An Observer (Teresa L)Sep 05, 2025ShareWhy Israel Is More Evil Than You ThoughtPax TubeAnd, as a corollary, consider the lies continually fed to us about “evil,” “terrorist” Hamas.MujammaHaraketDISPROVING THE CLAIMS THAT THE ZIONIST ENTITY CREATED, FUNDED, OR SUPPORTED HAMAS:Archival photo of old Gaza market and the historic Omari Mosque, ca. 1960…Read more2 days ago · 27 likes · 2 comments · MujammaHaraketOut Loud with Ahmed EldinThe Kiss That Fractured the LieThe kiss was a crack in the glass, a quiet mutiny against the machinery of erasure. It was not just an act, but an undoing—of the script, of the roles assigned, of the carefully engineered illusion that some lives are worth grieving while others deserve to dissolve into statistics…Read more6 months ago · 1080 likes · 78 comments · Ahmed EldinLeave a commentThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribeSharePrevious