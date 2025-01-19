Share this postAn Observer’s Substack*LIVESTREAM*: GazaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore*LIVESTREAM*: GazaAn Observer (Teresa L)Jan 19, 20255Share this postAn Observer’s Substack*LIVESTREAM*: GazaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://x.com/Stream_liv/status/1880868100762935579Leave a commentSubscribeThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share5Share this postAn Observer’s Substack*LIVESTREAM*: GazaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePreviousNext