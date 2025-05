HOLY MASS:

Am glad to see all the Masses thus far at the Vatican are all said in Latin — the official language of the Church. It is also the truly universal language whose specific meanings cannot be changed because it is a dead language. May it become the more common language of the Mass all over the world soon, as it truly unites all Catholics in one tongue, regardless of language, origin or ethnicity.

🙏🏼✝️❤️🕯️🌟

Pray for the Cardinal Electors in this Conclave!👇🏼

Leave a comment