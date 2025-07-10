Peter Santenello shows you the state of Los Angeles today, and visits Beverly Hills, skid row in downtown LA, Pacific Palisades post-fire, and Venice Beach.

He presents a fair-minded take on issues that the media manipulate to enrage the ordinary folk and fire up extremists at both political ends. Then, there’s all the click bait material on social media that incenses people enough to figuratively go at each others’ throats online!

There is a lot going on and trending at the ground level that Pete shows here. All this never makes it into the mainstream news, nor even alternative media, since the latter tend to glom onto the same screaming-headline-topics of the day.

I only learned thru this video how “Venice Beach” got its name, too — the canals! In the less posh, more ‘countercultural’ parts of it (in the 1960s meaning of the word), Pete grabs a good local friend, OG to give him his take on what’s happening in LA County:

“They have given the county of Los Angeles away… to — not just the homeless — to the people… there’s more people out here with mental issues now than … drug addicts. It’s like they’re letting them out and they’re walking around… it’s bad! … [and] the police are ‘hands off’….

He’s absolutely right. And this same exact ‘phenomenon’ is happening not just in LA county, but in nearly every other county in California. It isn’t nearly as extreme as it is in Venice Beach over in the Central Valley, but the number of people babbling to themselves in the street has become noticeably worse in the last few years, too. And more women are out there now, too.

He also explains why cops are reluctant to do much of anything about these problems, and it does sound plausible, considering the way things are today.

Finally, you all gotta listen to OG, Pete’s friend here in Venice Beach, hold forth on what he thinks is the real reason for all these bad things happening, beyond these sensationalistic headlines. It may not be new or shocking to many who read Substack or scroll through Twitter.

In the end, we also all need to be wary about being manipulated by all media: one clue: if the reports continually rouse our emotions and give scant factual context and historical background.

Good observations, insights, and information from Pete. Do share with others if you think it valuable.

