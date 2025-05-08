“What this has evoked is a deep questioning amongst people who must ask themselves, where do they stand on the question of evil? Because I believe that what we've seen in Gaza is evil. You cannot describe it in any other way.”

— Ghada Karmi

Mar 22, 2025

Esteemed Palestinian author and academic, Dr Ghada Karmi, calls on the world to rise up to end Israel’s genocide and systematic oppression of the Palestinian people—to end its apartheid, ethnic cleansing and colonialism once and for all.

“There is a sort of deliberate dehumanisation of Palestinians which enables Israelis to actually enjoy it and believe it's justified. This is a degree of dehumanisation of the other, which is really pathological. How can this be allowed to happen?!”

Recounting her own experiences as a child of forced ethnic displacement at the hands of Zionist militias in the Nakba of 1948, Dr Ghada says, “I started to realise that our sufferings, though I had thought them very great throughout my life, were almost as nothing compared to the sufferings that the people of Gaza are being subjected to today.”

Dr Ghada recounts when she was eventually able to return to her home more than half a century later in 2005, only to discover it was now owned by The New York Times and being used to house the publication’s bureau chiefs.

After being invited back to visit her home by the then bureau chief, Dr Ghada recalls her conversation with him: “Forgive me, I must ask you something. Now you know, quite rightly, that you're living above my house, our old house. And the fact that you're here is because we're not here. So how do you feel about that?”

Dr Ghada Karmi offers her solution to the Palestinian question, one where Palestinians are able to return to their homes, where Zionism is fully dismantled and the apartheid system torn down and replaced with one of equal rights for all.

Calling on young people in the West to stay hopeful, she says, “Please never give up. It will happen. We will succeed. . . we will succeed because our aims are moral, they are just, they are humane. And that is the only way we, whether you in your youth or me at my age, that is the only way I would want to live.”