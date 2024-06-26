Do read this —

[Note for some who might care: Language/content warning. Linh Dinh pulls no punches.]

Monday, April 8, 2019

As published at Unz Review, 4/8/19:

[ EXCERPT ]

All of history, then, is a mere prologue and foreskin to the Messianic Age, just beyond the blood red horizon, and since America is the chest-thumping most advanced country on earth, not just with gadgets but ideas, America is the vanguard of this religion of progress. Though more threadbare by the second, this is a fitting mantle, since America has become Israel’s humongous schwanz.



America has even landed men on the moon six times, 225,623 miles away, without a glitch! Yes, it couldn’t rescue hostages from Iran or pretend to assassinate Bin Laden in Pakistan without crashing its helicopters and leaving a mess of charred corpses behind, but moon landings were much easier, you moron, because there were no Muslims there to spook the astronauts! As with the Holocaust and 9/11, we have photographic proofs! How can you argue with such impeccable photos, with the aperture, shutter speed and ISO just right? America hasn’t returned simply because the technology fell through the crack, and can’t be found again, even with a broom with an extra-long handle.



Just now, Ron Unz published “The Moon Landing: A Giant Hoax for Mankind?” by one MOON LANDING SKEPTIC, but on April Fools’ Day, and with a long disclaimer as the first comment. Though most commenters joined Ron in howling at the piece, Kevin Barrett, Godfree Roberts and Jonathan Revusky supported it, and I’d like to add my name to this list, for there are way too many obvious lies in the official story, and the photographs are clearly fake. Even with today’s cameras, with their compact sizes, large view finders and automatic focus, it’d be impossible to take so many perfectly framed and exposed photos in a row, without flops. Not one betrays even the slightest camera shake. Armstrong wasn’t so much the first man on the moon, as the first tripod.

— as you ponder viewing this Hollywood product, coming to screens this July:

CODA:

While the scales long fell from my eyes about Myth America, and I do share much of Linh Dinh’s views about that glittering fairy tale writ long and large — which caused me to land upon these shores many, many moons ago — am truly grateful for the benefits gained from working here for many years. Also appreciate very much those kind and generous Americans who have graced my life in this continuing journey in this temporal realm, who represent the genuine best of this nation — that criticism applies not to them at all. Many have themselves been victims of this so-called “Deep State” — that runs and controls most of these evil doings “behind the scenes,” and does not care one whit about these wonderful people, too.

(“Deep State” is an entity also known by other terms that have been taboo for the longest time, but no longer, it seems, and tangentially w.r.t. the US Congress, too.)

And, to dispel any gloom:

Here’s a beautiful musical interlude from pianist-composer par excellence, Liz Story.

Could be taken as a nostalgic tribute to America as we once knew it (real or no).

