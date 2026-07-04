"*Lilies of the Field* (1963): Joy, Beauty & the Mystery of Faith" [RECONQUISTA MEDIA]

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Lilies of the Field is one of the most heartwarming and touching movies about faith yet made.

Understated, deceptively simple yet impactful, with an accurate depiction of some core Catholic practices. Yet the film can be enjoyed by anyone of any faith, or even of no faith. Directed by Ralph Nelson, the performances are honest, charming, and touching. All in all, a delightful movie that can also challenge our own glib concepts of faith and the supernatural.

Plot: Traveling handyman Homer Smith, a Baptist (Sidney Poitier, in one of his best roles), comes upon a small group of German Catholic nuns living and working in a tiny town in the Arizona desert. As far as the faith of Mother Superior Maria (Lilia Skala) is concerned, Smith has been sent their way by God to help her accomplish a very special project.

Just a few quotable lines out of many:

Homer (staring at a single fried egg and a cup of milk): “That’s a Catholic breakfast…!”

Homer: “Uh, no breakfast?”

Mother Maria: “Never before Mass!”

Ashton: “Is that why you’re here?”

Juan: “To me, it is insurance. To me, life is here on this earth. I cannot see further, so I cannot believe further. But, if they are right about the hereafter, I have paid my insurance, Señor.”

(This is akin to Pascal’s wager.)

WATCH THE FULL MOVIE HERE FOR FREE:

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https://ok.ru/video/1420753898182

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