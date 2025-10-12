From Vanessa Beeley

Hi, many people are asking me for the name or website of an organisation that is really helping Palestinians. A good and reliable friend sent me this link today. Please share if you can. Thank you

A collaborative open-source database which tracks the progress of nearly 1000 family campaigns and on the ground initiatives in Gaza, Palestine—all which are urgently in need of our collective support and commitment. On the site, you will see the most stagnant campaigns show up at the top (by default). This compiles the last 5 days of donations, which can be sorted and viewed in multiple ways: URGENCY , CUMULATIVE and DONATIONS. Each fundraiser is tracked in real-time (with different currency rate calculations taken into account by converting to USD)

This beautiful Lebanese boy.

A video shows a Lebanese child upon hearing the news of a ceasefire in Gaza:

“Tell me, by God, did they get food?”

Then he burst into tears, adding:

“I want to go to them!”

https://x.com/i7snf/status/1977055510697517253

