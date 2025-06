Unvarnished truths — and catharsis.

(Agree with ~95 - 98% of all spoken here.)

A Persian friend has been distraught for days, unable to get in touch with her family in Tehran right now.

Pray for all innocents being harmed, displaced, dispossessed and murdered by the satanic Israelis and despicable friends who populate our White House, Congress and cabinet.

(But, really, it’s the Brits behind it all.

Oh — and the Vatican.)

