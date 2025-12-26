The message is more profound than what one thinks at first blush, for those with eyes to see, and ears to hear.

I am sure the Pope also gets reports on Gaza from Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Meantime, there was joyful celebration on Christmas Day at the Holy Family parish in Gaza.

(Did you know that there are 450 people currently seeking shelter and refuge at the parish compound?)

Es bueno mirar al Cielo! [25 Dic] - Cristianos en Gaza - P Gabriel Romanelli

