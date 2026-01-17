Good to hear that the renowned 89-year-old conductor has done this. Wish it was sooner, but glad he’s adding his voice of protest against that little evil ethnostate.

In the past, he has been vocal about criticizing “israel”’s actions against Palestinians, but always believed in using music to foster unity among people. Seems he’s now joining the growing trend of isolating “israel” even in cultural events. Bravo for this!

Full article reposted from AL QUDS :

The video is cued up to play when he begins talking about “israel”.

Exclusive: Zubin Mehta On Why He Kept Indian Citizenship And His Stand On Israel-Palestine Conflict

The “ipo” and Mehta

While I paid little close heed to his actual position, I had the impression that Mehta was closely associated with the “israel” symphony orchestra (iso). In fact, he was their musical director from 1977 until his retirement in 2019, but has also been designated the ipo’s “musical director for life”.

Netanyahu

He seems to view the biggest problem in the Palestinian issue as just Netanyahu, though. As he’s been embedded in the “israeli” music world, it might be understandable that he can tend to “both-sides” the situation. However, this public boycott sends a powerful message against “israel,” and is a big deal in the musical world all the same.

The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra

As mentioned in the interview, he is taking over from his friend, Argentinian Jewish “israeli” conductor Daniel Barenboim, and conducting the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in a series of international concerts. This unique musical group brings together Palestinian, “israeli” and other Arab musicians and was founded in 1999 by Barenboim and the late Palestinian scholar and political activist, Edward Said.

This is a wonderful example of uniting different, even conflicting, groups through music. What I find of sad interest is that this orchestra has hardly been given any publicity in the classical music world for all these decades — why is that? I myself just noticed it as a mere footnote in the cultural news many decades ago, and promptly forgot about it. But then, the Palestinian story has been managed in “our side” by the “non-Irish” for all this time. This suppression is just one more way of continuing their silencing and dehumanization by the real powers that control the West.

