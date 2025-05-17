This is actually a new Vatican initiative! And it is nothing short of amazing!

How I’ve longed and wished for beautiful, authentic, Catholic music and chant to return and become a regular part of our Holy Sacrifice of the Mass!

Well, seems that Pope Leo XIV is facilitating this change in liturgical music and chant right now, with the help of these short teaching videos from the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music in Rome, Italy!

(During the Our Father part even in the Novus Ordo / New Mass, I recite or chant the Pater Noster under my breath, while the rest of the churchgoers pray or sing it in English.)

I wonder if Pope Leo XIV knows and acknowledges that the Devil hates Latin?

It can also explain so much about how the world has gone so wrong since the post-Vatican II changes that allowed Masses to be celebrated in the vernacular of a place. Soon, Latin and Gregorian chant would fall away and be replaced by more and more hideously banal music from the late 1960s onward.

My mom, a musician with fine taste, could hardly stand the new music that was being introduced in the New Mass in the 1970s, most of which came out of some group in the Netherlands. (Fun fact: As of 2022, the number of practising Dutch Catholics is 2.7% — one of the most abysmal figures in the worldwide Catholic Church, and indicates the near-absence of the Faith in that country.)

And yet, the 1963 Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, SACROSANCTUM CONCILIUM ,

said this:

So, what happened?

At any rate, that’s all water under the bridge. (Many decades’ worth, if I might add!)

Am just ecstatic now to find out that the Gregorian chant in the Mass is being promoted by the Vatican itself through these wonderful teaching videos!

I only wish my mom were still alive to witness these encouraging developments in the Catholic Church!

🕊️ VIVA PAPA LEONE XIV! 🇻🇦

