Looks like the Institute is gonna be pretty busy from here on out!

I am loving every bit of Pope Leo’s actions, especially w.r.t. the Holy Mass!

Latin!

It seems that Latin is back, and cool again!

Praying that there is a boom in vocations with the ascendance of Leo XIV! Priest shortages in the West are especially dire; many countries have to import men from Asia and Africa to have a priest man their empty parishes.

Exhibit A: Germany.

Germany is the wealthiest and also the most horribly modernist and wayward Catholic church in the world. There was a stat I saw from some ten years back that they had like one priest for 15 parishes! That Pope Benedict XVI was himself from Germany did not move the German prelates closer to authentic Catholic teaching one whit; au contraire, many of them openly disliked the good, brilliant, orthodox and gentle Benedict!

(There are rare exceptions to this rule about German priests, like the wonderful Cardinal Gerhard Müller.)

Perhaps, having a pope born in North America may just be what the whole world needs right now. God truly works in mysterious and unexpected ways!

Pray for Pope Leo XIV! 🙏🏼🕯️🕊️🇻🇦

Include him in your daily rosary intentions and other prayers!

Learn the official prayer for the Pope with the video below!

