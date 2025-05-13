As seen on ESPN … couple of guys joking around …
What? ESPN … ?
Yes — ESPN !
(We’ll give him a pass on the quasi-Latin he says here, because this is just cool to see.)
* I say, it’s all just part of the Pope Leo effect! *
Americans are thrilled about the current Pope being born in the US. There’s a palpable excitement in the air, even among non-Catholics.
And that is a good thing!
Some are asking: Is a Catholic America inevitable?
SAYING THE SIGN OF THE CROSS IN LATIN:
→ In nómine Patris, et Fílii, et Spíritus Sancti.
Amen.
(In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.
Amen.)