As seen on ESPN … couple of guys joking around …

What? ESPN … ?

Yes — ESPN !

(We’ll give him a pass on the quasi-Latin he says here, because this is just cool to see.)

* I say, it’s all just part of the Pope Leo effect ! *

Americans are thrilled about the current Pope being born in the US. There’s a palpable excitement in the air, even among non-Catholics.

And that is a good thing!

Some are asking: Is a Catholic America inevitable?

SAYING THE SIGN OF THE CROSS IN LATIN:

→ In nómine Patris, et Fílii, et Spíritus Sancti.

Amen.

(In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.)

