Landmark Speech to Spanish Parliament w/ 7-Min. Standing Ovation; But First, a Perceptive "Le Figaro" Commentary

Note: to view all non-English videos below:

Turn on auto-dubbing or auto-translate and choose your desired language.

For non-francophones and the title video above, please scroll all the way down to page bottom for link to original video, with autotranslate/dub options. (I give a brief summary of essential highlights below.)

This is an interesting commentary from—

Le Réveil de l’Europe?

(The Awakening of Europe?)

**********************************************

Pape Léon XIV : le retour des racines chrétiennes ?

(Pope Leo XIV: A Return to Christian Roots ?)

Jean-Pierre Denis, spécialiste des religions, est l’invité d’Anne-Emmanuelle Isaac dans Points de Vue.

The guest, Jean-Pierre Denis, describes the care with which Pope Leo has chosen his words in his address to the Spanish Parliament. He calls the Pope “American” only because of his birth, but he is more than that: he is also a Latin American as well as a European pope.

Pope Leo understands deeply the spiritual and cultural roots of Europe. Denis opines on the significance of his apostolic visit to Spain — who was, once upon a time, the greatest defender and evangelizer of the Catholic faith across the entire world during its days of Empire. He also points out the differences between Spain and France as regards their distinct, respective expressions of the Faith: a more open character in Spain through Holy Week activities, as opposed to a more muted one in France (thanks to the French Revolution?).

Other larger European countries are expected to be on the Pope’s future visitation list, too. This is eminently reasonable, and there is much spoken here that I agree with.

I look forward to the Pope’s apostolic visit to France coming up in September next!

Here’s Pope Leo’s address to the Spanish Parliament - the FULL speech

He minced no words when mentioning the Catholic teachings on life, yet did not use confrontational language that could alienate some deputies.

Hoping that many Spaniards listening take all these things to heart!

And then, a moment of unique loveliness

The near-blind Valentina explains to Pope Leo, King Felipe VI & Queen Letizia the meaning of the form, decoration and materials of the Tower of Jesus (la Torre de Jesús) that sits atop the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona.

A lighthearted bit: Pope Leo & the pilots!

On the Iberia flight from Madrid to Barcelona, Pope Leo chats with the pilot and co-pilot. He also gets to greet Juan Enrique, the Air Force pilot of the F-18 escorting their plane—who can be spotted in some videos snapping photos with a cellphone, too.

The Pope smiles with a little boy’s delight.

The crew are interviewed about it:

Ángeles Hernández González, co-pilot

Read English article: click on screencap:

Thanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

TITLE VIDEO:

Watch on YouTube → Turn on CC captions → Autotranslate or Autodub in desired language