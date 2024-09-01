Two of the most interesting truth-tellers today, a Muslim (Barrett) and a Catholic (Jones), discuss sundry topics, including particular news stories of the week, the social media oddity that is Candace Owens, and whether Trump had a miracle on that particular day or not. With lots of clever and silly humor tossed in, too.

For the record, I part ways with EMJ—whose ideas and opinions I value a lot—on that last topic of Trump and the incident in Butler PA. I agree with Kevin and others in their skepticism.

I’m actually surprised and touched by EMJ’s optimism (“overly rosy views” per Kevin) and trusting attitude on the premise he assumes on this matter. Gosh, despite my return to the Faith over a decade ago, do I remain too cynical still about things happening on earth today? And, is that a bad thing?

I suppose that we really don’t know how things will really turn out down to the last detail, no matter the doom-and-gloom predictions by so many with more comprehensive cynicism to demoralize us into helplessness. (Are they also “chaos agents” deployed to create such mayhem with our thoughts, emotions, and opinions?)

There is still such a thing as “free will,” after all. So, all that remains to be seen.

Debating Dr. E. Michael Jones on False Flag Weekly News

Rumble link Bitchute link False Flag Weekly News link Dr. E. Michael Jones and I forged our own Catholic-Muslim alliance back in February 2013, when we first met in person at the Hollywoodism conference in Tehran. I had convinced the Iranian organizers to invite Dr. Jones, who has a legitimate claim to being America’s leading Catholic intellectual. During that conference, on the ride back to Tehran from Qom, E. Michael Jones prophesied a future Catholic-Muslim alliance. I opined that Pope Benedict wasn’t ready for it. Dr. Jones responded: “He won’t be Pope forever.” An hour or so later, as we entered the lobby of our hotel, we were surprised to see big screen TVs interrupting their regular programming with shock headlines: “Pope resigns! First time since 1415!” Though part of Dr. Jones’ prophecy was realized with uncanny rapidity, we’re still waiting for the new Pope, Francis, to declare an official Catholic-Muslim alliance against the Zionist Antichrist. If I tell Mike “Francis isn’t ready for it” and Mike says “he won’t be Pope forever,” will Francis follow Benedict’s example and quickly resign? It might be worth a try. (From EMJ’s lips to God’s ear!) But since the Zionists and their freemasonic friends, sexual and otherwise, seem to hold sway in the Vatican, I wouldn’t put much faith in the next Pope, whoever he is, declaring an anti-Antichrist alliance. Although E. Michael Jones and I agree on most things, we disagree on the TQ (Trump Question). A congenital optimist, Mike holds out hope that Trump was, on July 13, saved from an assassin’s bullet by a divine miracle—sparking a change of heart that may, insha’allah, lead Trump to do God’s work. I, on the other hand, am a “Trump pessimist.” While I acknowledge the occasional reality of divine miracles—after all, I studied them while preparing my Ph.D. dissertation on medieval and modern Moroccan miracle stories—I think the July 13 “Trump shooting,” which would indeed have required multiple miracles to have happened as advertised, has a more mundane explanation, like the Medjugorje fake miracles that Dr. Jones has ably debunked. Watch Dr. Jones and I argue about Trump and the “assassination attempt” starting at about 33:30 of the video posted above.

