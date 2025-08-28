NO MORE TATTOOS!

The War on Beauty

Originally, tattoos were meant to be statements of counter culture, but in 2024, 1 in 4 Americans are tattooed. Now you’re more different if you DON'T have tattoos!

THE TATTOO EPIDEMIC!

By Iyanuoluwa Taiwo

Last Update on March 19, 2025

Surveying the Ink Landscape Today

Without question, tattoos remain on an upward trajectory in popularity across today’s American culture. Based on various surveys and polls:

An estimated 32% of all US adults now have at least one tattoo, equal to over 80 million tattooed Americans. Compared to just 16% two decades prior according to Harris polls, tattoo prevalence has essentially doubled since the late 1990s.

Younger groups reveal particularly high tattoo rates. Of all US adults aged 18 to 34, 47% sport at least one tattoo. And approximately 40% of the 85 million Americans comprising Gen Z (born 1997 onward) already have tattoos before age 25.

Regionally, the growing ubiquity of body art appears concentrated on the coasts and in major metros. For example, a survey of Los Angeles residents observed 49% with one or more tattoos – markedly above the nationwide average. Expect tattoo saturation approaching 50% or higher among young adult populations of East and West Coast cities.

Across most age groups, women outpace men for getting inked. 38% of women under 50 have tattoos compared to just 27% of men as per 2022 Pew Research. The one exception being older Americans (50+ years old), among whom men are slightly more likely to have tattoos than women on average.

What’s even more disturbing is that it’s the women who are outstripping men with the rate they’re getting these inks onto their bodies!

Worldwide, surprisingly, Italy has the most percentage of tattooed adults — nearly 50%! Sweden is next (!), and the US just trails Sweden in third place.

Dunno about you, but it seems to me that there was something wicked that was spread in the media, culture, in the air, even the water, that made so many young people in the US and elsewhere go out and get these disfiguring, toxic tattoos in the last two decades. And they’re not happy with just small, discreet ones, either; these body “artworks” usually cover arms, legs, and torsos. Noticed that nearly every person who does a TikTok video has some tattoo on their digits, limbs or bodies, even faces!

A thirtysomething mom with an excellent work ethic in the lab told me some years ago when I asked her why she’d had all these tattoos done on her shoulders and arms, with more than a touch of self-disgust and -deprecation,

“‘Cause I was dumb and stupid. I was 17 and thought they looked cool!”

To date, she’s been looking for a way to have them all removed but that’s a pretty expensive process, she said (not to mention, painful!).

CHANGING SOCIAL AND AESTHETIC STANDARDS

Once upon a time, tattoos were associated only with rough sailors and ex-convicts. When and how did these sociocultural standards change?

This may be a controversial assertion, but I cannot agree more strongly with Julia on this topic.

To those still bearing clean, beautiful skin as God intended, please do not get any tattoos! They are not beautiful, no matter how artistic the inked rendition might be.

HEALTH RISKS

They also have serious potential health risks, including short-term ones like a chronic inflammatory state, infections, irritations, allergic reactions; to long-term ones such as lymphoma or other malignant tumors:

Below is an essay that also offers proposals on how government can put a stop to this ugly and dangerous “fashion” trend.

For one, the writer suggests this, a move with which I concur:

So, if you still haven’t gotten one of these things, please DON’T!

And if you already have one or more, know that there are real health risks you are subjecting yourself to. Perhaps, consider having them removed — an expensive and painful proposition no one tells you about, least of all, tattoo parlors.

Tattoos are, to my mind, not beautifying at all, no matter how aesthetically pleasing the ink-work might be. Nope, nope, nope.

