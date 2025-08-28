An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
5h

I flirted with getting a tattoo, 20 years ago, a discreet one on a part of my body that would only seen in a private setting. But then I realized I didn’t want any needles injecting toxic ink into my body.

As a person who was once a ‘ceramics’ major and then into fabrics in interior design, I know that the vibrant colors in glazes or fabric dyes are full of toxic chemicals to get that vibrant color. What is that tattoo ink doing to the body? The skin is the ‘largest organ’ in the body!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
LoveIsCourage's avatar
LoveIsCourage
6hEdited

Well the inks are toxic and the appearance degrades drastically over time. So I have long thought that I would never want one.

This article has me really feeling into how I relate to them. Basically I find them quite off putting. And I can and do accept that people get them, have enjoyed looking at the artwork and have complimented a few times. But aren’t there times when people want to be naked? A bunch of tattooing would feel extraneous or a hindrance to me in such a time.

Also, when seeing them they generally ping my radar with a caution alert. What does prominent tattooing suggest about this person?

Self harming? Insecure? Aggrandizement? Narcissistic? Hurt? Need to belong? Lack of self worth? Not that I think that when encountering a person but that is where the signal puzzlement goes, as my earliest characterization of my own response “off putting”.

Okay those are the negatives and I can come up with some possible positives but they just don’t have traction for me

I’m like:

That (whatever) same image?

Every day?

While it degrades and you change and even evolve over a lifetime?

Maybe it all simplifies to a polarity of look at me/keep away

If so I may dislike them more than I knew

I welcome any good faith responses,

disagreements especially

Guess I am with our host. Tattoos?

Nope nope nope!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture