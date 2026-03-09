Just For the Record...

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptJust For the Record... Download, save, and share widely.An Observer (Teresa L)Mar 09, 2026ShareTranscripthttps://x.com/truthstreamnews/status/2031029342604599694?s=20“America is the Great Satan.”—Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, 1979Leave a commentThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAn Observer’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAn Observer (Teresa L)Recent PostsWhen America Stopped Being Moral: Sexual Degeneracy, Unjust Wars, Epsteingate, etc. [E MICHAEL JONES w/ EON]Mar 6 • An Observer (Teresa L)Ignominious War Crime Committed by Cowards.Mar 5 • An Observer (Teresa L)No Joke! Health Care: USA😖 vs. France😊!Mar 5 • An Observer (Teresa L)Understanding the Current Battle in West Asia & History of the Region: LISTEN!Mar 5 • An Observer (Teresa L)"Commentary On The Iran War, March 2, 2026" [IAN WELSH]Mar 4 • An Observer (Teresa L)"The Purim War Against Iran" [Israel Shamir]Mar 4 • An Observer (Teresa L)Yeah, That "Blonde Bimbo Beauty Queen" Actually Has Brains, Y'All - Besides a Love for Truth, & Courage in Word & Deed.Mar 3 • An Observer (Teresa L)