My goodness. Dunno about others of my generation who grew up in Southeast Asia, reading these newsweeklies in our youth back then, but her name actually sticks in my memory today.

I recall seeing her byline in Newsweek and the Hong Kong-based (now-defunct) Far Eastern Economic Review. (The Review seemed way more serious and dry in its content than the two major weeklies based in the West, TIME and Newsweek. It was also more expensive, and would make its way to our home only on rare occasion. I had no idea it was more business-oriented than the others.)

Well, it’s fascinating to learn about Melinda Liu’s family and work background in this enlightening interview, which recently appeared in my feed. (Thanks to YT’s algorithm, I suppose.)

Melinda Liu | I was Working in Beijing as a Foreign Journalist in 1980

Melinda Liu was among the first American Foreign Correspondents who moved to the PRC when she opened the Newsweek bureau in Beijing in 1980. After having grown up in Ohio, she had studied at Harvard and later Peking Opera in Taipei before meeting her brother for the first time in Suzhou, China in 1979. Few Westerners have witnessed more of the rapid growth and massive changes in China and we are thankful to have heard a few of her fascinating stories.

She has interesting tales to share about those early days covering the China beat, right after Pres. Nixon “opened” The Middle Kingdom to the world once more, after an isolation born of Communist rule.

(But was it organic in nature — both the Communism and the “opening” of China? These were questions no one ever thought to ask then: we believed all that we read in the mainstream news, because we had no reason not to.)

Melinda was a young journalist sent to Beijing with nothing in the way of “support staff” or much help otherwise — even tips on where she might find lodging — in a country not at all set up to accommodate any tourists or other outsiders. She had to figure things out by herself. Good thing she spoke Mandarin, and looked Chinese. (The latter could rarely be a liability, as she explains in the video. How she learned to speak Chinese is quite a story in itself!)

She sent out regular reports armed only with a typewriter, a bicycle, and a Telex machine at the bureau office. And from what she says, typing things into the Telex machine sounded excruciatingly slow and inefficient.

Having learned all this today, I now appreciate more the reportage by these pioneering journalists. With few complaints, they did good work in a China that was still in a preindustrial state and unused to foreign visitors.

Hope you enjoy listening to Melinda’s stories, too!

(Of course, what goes unmentioned in this general world view of that country and era is the suspicion by some that China’s Communist Revolution was engineered by the usual suspects. There is apparently a Yale connection, for one. I have no way of verifying these sources, but it would not surprise me anymore if it were all true.)

