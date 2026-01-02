I posted about this movie long ago. I have to thank Max Igan for first mentioning this work in a throwaway comment during one of his walking commentaries soon after the horrible, “israeli”-psy-opped October 7, 2023 events. Yes, as the world would soon open its eyes in shock to the post-Oct 7 mass murder, deprivation, and devastation deliberately deployed by “israel” and egregious supporters upon the Palestinians in Gaza.

For those who haven’t seen this yet, Defamation is a good depiction of the cradle-to-grave indoctrination of young jewish Americans with a view to creating the psychopathic jewish supremacist-narcissistic-victimhood mindset of “israelis.” What we non-”non-Irish” witness with shock operating within them today.

While it’s made by a young man from “israel” itself, it is unusual for this fact, since it’s told with surprising honesty and frankness, with some good, ironic humor in there, too.

Movie: Defamation

In his exploration of modern Israeli life, filmmaker Yoav Shamir travels the world in search of the most recent manifestations of antisemitism, uncovering some startling answers in his documentary Defamation. As a Jew born and raised in Israel, Shamir claims he has never experienced antisemitism first-hand, prompting him to embark on a journey to find it. He follows American Jewish leaders to European capitals as they warn government officials of the rising threat of antisemitism, and accompanies Israeli high school students on a trip to Auschwitz. What Shamir discovers often surprises him. For instance, he joins a group of Israeli students on a trip to Poland in an effort to open their eyes to the realities of the Holocaust. However, the young people have been so conditioned by their leaders to expect hostility from local citizens that they begin to perceive antisemitic attitudes where none may actually exist. Ultimately, Shamir’s nuanced and provocative documentary Defamation becomes less an examination of gentile attitudes towards Jews and more an exploration of the internal conflicts taking place within the Jewish community itself.

https://watchdocumentaries.com/defamation/

