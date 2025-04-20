Enjoyed the early talks, interviews and writings of formerly staunch atheist, Jennifer Fulwiler, although am unfamiliar with her more recent books.

Her first book (see below) is one of the most fun reads ever about anyone’s conversion tale.

The title is a quotation taken from the interview below.

It’s so funny that she actually read the whole Bible from cover to cover early on.

Here is her amusing, amazing, and astonishing journey from atheism to Christianity and, ultimately, Catholicism.

I seriously think that everyone can take something away from her thoughtful questions that led her to the ultimate truth:

Mar 16, 2025 Jennifer Fulwiler was raised an atheist and as a young adult she seemed to have everything the world has to offer. So why did she give that up...to become Catholic!? She tells her story here. Jennifer Fulwiler is a stand up comedian and best selling author of several books, including Something Other Than God. Learn more at https://www.jenniferfulwiler.com

Here is the book she wrote. There are a couple of astonishing bits in there about incidents that remain unexplained / inexplicable.

I highly recommend it for its wonderful readability, its self-deprecating sense of humor, its tastefulness, and its honesty.

