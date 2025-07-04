There is no “politics” in this issue — there is only the matter of saving innocent human lives from the murder, rape, plunder and devastation wreaked by a terrorist gang that was illegally granted status of a state over 75 years ago.

Only the ignorant and lazy will see it as just mere “politics”.

Of course, the brainwashed creatures from Hell will keep coming over to harass him with their gaslighting and endless lies, as he keeps working to wake up his fellow Japanese in the streets of Tokyo to the atrocities happening in Gaza.

Would that more were like him. Would that we were more like him.

