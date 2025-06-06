"IVF is Worse Than Abortion"? (Yes)
Stephanie Gray Connors is Matt Fradd's Guest. Excellent thoughtful, deeply and carefully reasoned discussion of some topical land mines of our day: IVF, surrogacy, embryo adoption.
Stephanie Gray Connors is an international speaker and author of On IVF, known for addressing complex bioethical issues like infertility, abortion, and assisted suicide. She has given over 1,000 presentations across North America and internationally, including at Yale, UC Berkeley, and Google headquarters. Stephanie has debated prominent abortion advocates such as Peter Singer and Dr. Fraser Fellows, and her audiences range from medical students to global conference attendees. She has authored multiple books, been featured in hundreds of media interviews, and holds a BA in Political Science from UBC and a certification in Health Care Ethics from the NCBC.
I have not watched the full episode, but saw a small clip and plan to do so.
The more I read and hear about IVF and surrogacy, the more I see it as playing God.
Nothing good happens when humans try to be their own god.
As to the title, it could certainly be argued that it is worse, as one allows for God's mercy and the other requires man's. The child must always be the first consideration, not the selfish wants of the people with enough money to buy their wishes.
My two cents, anyway.