Stephanie Gray Connors is an international speaker and author of On IVF, known for addressing complex bioethical issues like infertility, abortion, and assisted suicide. She has given over 1,000 presentations across North America and internationally, including at Yale, UC Berkeley, and Google headquarters. Stephanie has debated prominent abortion advocates such as Peter Singer and Dr. Fraser Fellows, and her audiences range from medical students to global conference attendees. She has authored multiple books, been featured in hundreds of media interviews, and holds a BA in Political Science from UBC and a certification in Health Care Ethics from the NCBC.