Sam Husseini is Palestinian-American journalist, has real integrity.

I’m remembering now something Albanese tweeted out last year that made many wince at an implied condescension/criticism against Palestinians who have, by international law, the right to self-determination and to resist their illegal occupiers *through armed struggle [phrase was inadvertently missing in original post].

Is it just a terminal case of “Western liberal” narcissism/myopia? Or is it an expected “both-sides-ing” game played by Albanese to please some hidden string-pullers?

https://x.com/samhusseini/status/2029001549037404361?s=20

