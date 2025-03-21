UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, answers thus when asked if the threats to her personal security are “worth it”:
Source.
Indeed, it isn’t about worrying oneself sick about the results of what one does; it’s about taking the correct moral action anyway, regardless. Leave the results up to others, who need to do their part, too — and to God.
It lies not solely on people like Francesca to fix everything on their own, when this major and longstanding mess is really the responsibility of so many other people. Those others who are way more moneyed and powerful, and have the actual wherewithal to promptly stop this ongoing mass slaughter and humanitarian disaster.
We all have free will to do right, or do wrong — whether by sins of commission or omission.
I pray for Francesca and her family’s safety, too.
Hi Teresa.
Francesca is an authentic voice for the morally autonomous and mature. I resonate with her response which implies her behavior is not he result of calculated transactional calculus. Once you see it, you can't unsee it.
As for her quandary from 1:30 regarding how some people — particularly the leaders profiting off of the suffering of others — look at their own children and can sleep at night, I think a sobre look at history and dark psychology provides the answer. While I acknowledge that the majority of people are swayed into destructive behavior by narratives, ideologies, and systems ... those systems are not fully unpredictably emergent phenomena. Some people are just wired differently from birth to be high in Cluster B behavior traits ... those pathological narcissists, machiavellian opportunists, and medically defined psychopaths among us.
From since before "Saturn devouring his children", history seems to be closer to lines of fratricide or patricide than insectacide. They are wired not to think twice about using and discarding their own in their never ending / never satisfied Game of Thrones. We don't have to go back to Romulus and Remus to find examples. A dip into Perplexity Pro provides a brief glimpse into Motivations & Patterns ...
"— Power Transfers: 80% of ancient royal parricides involved succession disputes.
— Eliminating Rivals: Ottoman Empire’s “law of fratricide” institutionalized brother-killing to prevent civil war.
— Psychological Factors: Modern cases often cite abuse or greed, but historical ones prioritize political stability.
This pattern of familial violence for power spans millennia and cultures, reflecting the brutal calculus of maintaining authority."
Harrison Koehli's Ponerology substack has some good deep-dives on the dark side of individual and collective human nature, but even with that information, I am pessimistic we can control it. That dark-side seems to have a heavy over-lap with the premeditated calculous common to predators.
Just my guess, but even with some semblance of free will, Francesca is as wired to behave as she does as much as the sociopathic predators she is fighting. Quite the sticky wicket because that begs the question of individual moral growth, or the possibility of shame, remorse, or empathy among the predators. And then the added problem of where, when, and who draws that line between predator and prey. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dteTCeU7WoI
Just wrestling with myself over a Friday night beer in Japan.
Cheers Teresa.