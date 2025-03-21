UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, answers thus when asked if the threats to her personal security are “worth it”:

Indeed, it isn’t about worrying oneself sick about the results of what one does; it’s about taking the correct moral action anyway, regardless. Leave the results up to others, who need to do their part, too — and to God.

It lies not solely on people like Francesca to fix everything on their own, when this major and longstanding mess is really the responsibility of so many other people. Those others who are way more moneyed and powerful, and have the actual wherewithal to promptly stop this ongoing mass slaughter and humanitarian disaster.

We all have free will to do right, or do wrong — whether by sins of commission or omission.

I pray for Francesca and her family’s safety, too.

