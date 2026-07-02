"It was a Cut Made for a World Lit by Flame:" The 'Lost' 'Florentine' of the Habsburgs | On Monarchy

Source video.

The documentary is wonderfully narrated by a real person, who makes a brief appearance early in the video. See first title stating, “This documentary uses human narration.” It’s a flawless vocal commentary, and can thus be mistaken for pure AI. Yet, some vocal inflections do betray a human source.

Some of the images may have been created with the aid of AI, as disclosed in the video description.

I’m not a gemologist or anything, nor do I have such shimmering pieces of expensive jewelry in my possession, but the real and more recent history of the “lost” Florentine diamond last known to be in the secure possession of the Habsburg family’s Empress Zita defies the imagination even of fiction writers anywhere.

The story on the public exposition, in the New York Times :

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO READ:

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/06/arts/design/florentine-diamond-resurfaces-hapsburg.html

For those curious:

On the Habsburg dynasty family tree, etc:

https://habsburg-dynasty.com/habsburg-family-tree-illustrated-guide/

The last of Empire

Beyond the extraordinary history of this “lost” stone the Austrian government has been wanting to get its grubby hands on, it’s also worth noting what an amazing woman Empress Zita (1892-1989) was. This act preserving the family’s perhaps most precious jewels is only one aspect of her brilliance.

She was also a devout Catholic and was already declared Servant of God. So was the husband she loved dearly, the last emperor of Austria, Karl I (1887-1922). He was beatified as Blessed in 2004 (relevant videos at ← that link, too).

Servant of God Zita exemplified a saintly level of trust in Divine Providence and remained devoted to the memory of her husband, from the day of his death in 1922 until her own death in 1989. Who is the Servant of God Empress Zita? Could you give us some milestones in her life? Servant of God Empress Zita was the last empress and queen of Christendom. She was the wife of Blessed Charles [i.e., Karl — TL] von Habsburg, Emperor and King. Together they reigned over the Austro-Hungarian Empire during World War I from November 1916 to November 1918, when they were exiled from their country. After a two-year attempt to regain the throne, the family, now including seven children, were exiled to a small Portuguese-owned island off the coast of Africa called Madeira. Only five months later, Blessed Karl died of pneumonia, leaving Zita with their seven children and another in the womb. Born into a large and happy family of the Bourbon-Parma lineage, Zita, who was one of 24 children, was raised with a beautiful Catholic faith which gave her great trust in Divine Providence. She became a widow and single mother to eight children just shy of her 30th birthday. The next 20 years were filled with decisions regarding what was best for her children. In devotion to her husband, Blessed Karl, she strove to raise the children as he would have them raised — first Catholic, and then royal. This desire was with the hope of regaining the throne and leading the empire in adherence to the Catholic faith. Even as she devoted her life to her children and their needs, the Empress continued to remember her people in the war-torn countries of Austria-Hungary. During WWII, her family had to escape Hitler and fled to the United States. While there, and later when living in Canada, she made tours throughout both countries collecting food, clothing, blankets and money to send back to Europe to help the people of her countries.

CLICK TO READ THE WHOLE ARTICLE.

On Blessed Karl I

Oct 25, 2004 Gary Potter

Lover of Peace

As soon as he succeeded to the throne, Ven. Emperor Karl bent his energies to seeking the end of the carnage of World War I, which had been raging for two years. To that purpose he authorized a brother-in-law, Prince Sixtus of Bourbon-Parma, an officer in the Belgian army, to deliver a set of peace proposals to President Poincare of France. As testimony to the sincerity of his effort, the Emperor stipulated his readiness to sacrifice his hereditary claim to Lorraine and to cede to Italy the Italian ethnic portion of the Trentino, even though Austrian troops at the moment were well advanced into the northern part of the Italian boot. In a Peace Note of August 1, 1917, Pope Benedict XV seconded Karl’s initiative. Both the Pope and Emperor foresaw that unless the war was quickly ended, the unstable Kerensky government that had taken power in Russia in March, 1917, could degenerate into something far worse because it would be far more threatening than imperial Russia ever was to what remained of Western Christendom. This is to speak of the Austro-Hungarian Empire in terms of what it was: the last Catholic world power. Unfortunately, Austria’s Western enemies of the moment, who were looking for U.S. intervention to enable them to achieve territorial and other ambitions, were not ready for peace. At the same time Karl’s own ally, the Prussian Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, hoped to beat England and France on the Western Front before effective U.S. aid could arrive. The war continued. It produced great deprivations on the home front. The poor were especially hard hit. In his capital of Vienna, Karl ordered that carriages and coaches of the imperial court be used to deliver coal to them. Further, he established a new Ministry of Social Welfare in his cabinet and gave its portfolio to the redoubtable Msgr. Ignaz Seipel, an apostle of reforms based on Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum and other papal social encyclicals. Karl also acted to restructure the Empire politically along federalist lines. Establishment of a kind of United States of Greater Austria was his aim. In a manifesto of October 16, 1918, he ordered each ethnic group in the Imperial Parliament to caucus and draw up a plan for the government of its portion of the Empire. These were excellent and desirable moves. However, powerful forces were working against Karl, forces within the West itself, forces which had their agents even inside the Empire.

CLICK TO READ THE WHOLE ARTICLE.

End of monarchy, etc. …

While the world drastically changed after World War I, with the end of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the collapse of the last monarchy as entities with any power pretty much across the West, these stories and histories remain of fascinating interest to me. Especially so in the personages of Emperor Karl I and Empress Zita.

Did that destruction of the monarchy redound to the good of the whole world — the one in which we live today? Some may see that assertion as debatable.

And who is it exactly who engineered the fall of the emperors and kings with the advent of WWI, with an upheaval of the power infrastructure including the jettisoning of Church authority? (Will we ever get a clear answer on that?)

St Louis IX

This could be considered anathema to say something like this in the fanatically anti-monarchical land of America, but I really wouldn’t mind a Catholic king in the vein of St Louis IX, King of France, who ordered the public burning of all copies of the Talmud back in 1242. The city of St Louis in Missouri is named after him.

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