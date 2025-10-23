I still remember the photo / video on the left very well.

It was one of the first pics to come out at the start of Israel’s severe bombardment of the Gaza Palestinians after October 7, 2023. I believe it was Vanessa Beeley’s early post about this lad that first drew my attention to the trauma experienced by the wee ones.

It’s one of the early images that was etched in my brain forever: that look of deep shock in this innocent little boy, trembling uncontrollably with fear. My outrage at Israel shot up exponentially at that moment. After seeing this, it was hard to remain unmoved by these early horrors already visited upon an unarmed civilian population of mostly women and children by that demonic ethnostate, egregiously financed and supported by the US government.

Apparently, the boy has survived. Not sure if any of his family did, though. I hope so. It’s good to see that wide smile on his face now. I hope and pray that he is in the care of loving people now.

May God bless him always! May he live in peace from here on out! 🙏🏼 🕊️

(Just saw this on my Twitter timeline. No idea of provenance.)

I cannot agree more with this comment posted below the pics.

