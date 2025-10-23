An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
letterwriter's avatar
letterwriter
14m

Oh was he the little guy shaking and shaking? It sure looks like him. He has those dark trauma hollows under the eyes. I sure hope he has a lot of loving adults around him and kids to play with every day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture