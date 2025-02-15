I can only watch maybe one or two of these kinds of clips daily.

If it hurts too much for me who is merely watching him … can you imagine what it’s like for a little boy like him?

CLICK ON IMAGE TO VIEW CLIP:

https://x.com/SuppressedNws/status/1890587984723886384

And all Pres. Bluster can think of is paving the place over to build beautiful hotels and beautiful homes and stop the natives “from dying” because … they just died. Spontaneously.

And none among the lily-livered WH Press Corps members present dared to let Pres. Bluster know that right there was the cause of them “dying” — inside that room — the war criminal who was his guest.

Expect no truths to come from this new batch of “correspondents,” either.

Your honesty and true journalistic spirit are very much-missed, Helen Thomas! [← CLICK on name.]

