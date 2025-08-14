[ Screencap ]

Israel’s Catholic Problem [Part 1 of 2]

Aug 13, 2025

Initial Catholic Reactions to the Establishment of the State of Israel

At midnight, on May 14, 1948, the British Mandate for the Administration of Palestine — first assigned by the Supreme Allied Council in 1920, and confirmed by the League of Nations in 1922 — expired.

Eight hours earlier, shortly after 4 pm on May 13, 1948, the Jewish People’s Council in Tel Aviv, declared “the establishment of a Jewish State in Eretz-Israel, to be known as the State of Israel.”

Eleven minutes after midnight, on May 14, 1948, U.S. President Harry Truman personally signed a public statement recognizing the Provisional Government of Israel as “the de facto authority of the new state.”

On May 17th, three days after Israel’s conditional recognition by the United States, the U.S.S.R., under the leadership of Marshal Joseph Stalin, became the first government to extend formal, de jure recognition to the Jewish State. The Soviet Union would go on to become Israel’s principal arms supplier — via Czechoslovakia — in the first Arab-Israeli war.

The reaction in the Catholic world to the creation of Israel was not celebratory.

The only Catholic majority countries to recognize Israel in 1948 were Soviet bloc satellite regimes, or a handful of Latin American republics which were client states of the U.S.

Diplomats in Catholic Ireland were skeptical of the right of the United Nations to partition small countries and hoped for a unitary Palestinian state with guarantees for the Jewish minority.

One of the original belligerents against Israel in the first Arab-Israeli war of 1948-1949, was the Republic of Lebanon, a Christian nation with a Catholic president.

Most Catholic states in Western Europe and Latin America did not extend diplomatic recognition to Israel until the armistice, pausing hostilities between Israel and its Arab neighbors, in 1949.

Portugal and Spain were exceptions, only establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish State in 1977 and 1986, respectively.

The Holy See, committed to the internationalization of Jerusalem, concerned over the custody of the Holy Places, and supportive of the rights of Palestinians, both Christian and Muslim, declined to recognize the Jewish State.

Pope Pius XII, who had appointed an Apostolic Delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine in February of 1948, issued no less than three encyclicals in 1948 and 1949, calling for a just peace in Palestine and guaranteed access to the Holy Places.

In his second encyclical on Palestine, In Multiplicibus Curis, issued in October of 1948, the Pope decried “the destruction and damage of sacred buildings and charitable places” — desecrated and looted by Israeli soldiers — and expressed sympathy for those suffering “the fear of the terrorized,” and for “thousands of refugees, homeless and driven…from their fatherland in search of shelter and food.”

In his third encyclical on Palestine, Redemptoris Nostri Cruciatus, issued in April of 1949, after the cessation of hostilities, Pius XII again recalled the plight of the Palestinians, and the targeting of Christian institutions, stating:

“We are still receiving complaints from those who have every right to deplore the profanation of sacred buildings, images, charitable institutions, as well as the destruction of peaceful homes of religious communities. Piteous appeals still reach Us from numerous refugees, of every age and condition, who have been forced by the disastrous war to emigrate and even live in exile in concentration camps, the prey to destitution, contagious disease and perils of every sort.”

The Pope was referring to the Nakba, or catastrophe, where more than half of the population of Palestine was permanently displaced in 1948 and 1949.

While some Israeli historians place the number of Palestinian refugees at no more than 500,000, and claim that they were encouraged to leave by Arab leaders, Palestinian sources, international institutions and so-called Israeli “new historians” record the number at between 700,000 and 750,000, and describe the flight as an expulsion caused by massacres, bombardments, forced displacement and psychological warfare.

In the language of the 21st century, this campaign of state sponsored terror would be characterized as ethnic cleansing.

In the end, a 32%, partly alien minority, dispossessed a 68%, wholly native majority of 77% of their country.

As Christians comprised eleven percent of the Arab population of Mandate Palestine in 1948, it is likely that the Israelis expelled approximately 80,000 Christians, more than two-fifths of them Catholics, from their homes and villages.

Catholics in America Come to Support Israel

In the decades that followed, Catholics in the Anglosphere, particularly in the United States, developed a more benign attitude towards the Jewish State.

The lack of Palestinian voices in the media, the academy and the American Church; strong support for Israel in the American press; Jewish voters and campaign donors as an integral component of the New Deal coalition; the increasing effectiveness of the Israel lobby; and the growing identification of the Arab cause with the East Bloc, neutralism and the emerging Third World, all caused the American public, including Catholics, to view Israel as a reliable ally in the Cold War and as a plucky underdog in the conflicts of the Middle East.

Prior to the George McGovern presidential candidacy in 1972, most American Catholics supported the Democratic Party.

It was a popular Democratic President, Harry S Truman, who recognized the Jewish State, and it was the first Catholic President, Democrat John F. Kennedy, who, in 1962, lifted the U.S. arms embargo against Israel, which had been imposed by the Truman Administration in 1948, and was continued under the Presidency of Dwight Eisenhower.

Just as Catholics began migrating to the Republican Party in the 1970’s, that party started to promote a more vigorous defense of Israeli interests.

The rise of neo-conservatism, and the awakening of the Christian right, with its dispensationalist, Christian Zionist theology, all served to make the GOP, not the Democratic Party, the principal advocate for the Israeli cause in American politics.

It was Republican President Ronald Reagan who formalized strategic cooperation between the U.S. and Israel in 1981, and who designated Israel a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) in 1987.

By the 1980’s, virtually all Catholic members of Congress, both Democrat and Republican, were supporters of the State of Israel.

When President Donald J. Trump recognized the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights, removed sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, objections from American Catholics were negligible.

The Fever of Ecumenism

Support for the Jewish State among American Catholics was solidified after the Second Vatican Council.

Nostra Aetate condemned anti-Semitism and absolved the Jews of modern times of any responsibility for Deicide.

Muslims, who could hardly be found in America in the 1960’s, were not the objects of ecumenical enthusiasm. That affection was reserved for mainline Protestants and for the Jewish community.

In one of America’s largest archdioceses, Boston, the ecumenical fever was acute.

Catholic-Jewish Seders were common. In one of the city’s most prominent parishes, the Israeli flag was displayed at church events, alongside Old Glory and the Papal standard.

The Archbishop of Boston was represented by a Delegate at fundraising dinners for the Anti-Defamation League of the B’nai B’rith, despite that organization’s advocacy of abortion and sodomy.

In the midst of all of this came the Six Day War, where support for Israel was so uniform and normative among Catholics, that Irish comedians, visiting Boston for Saint Patrick’s Day, would, as part of their stand-up routine, regale the audience with jokes about Arab soldiers being killed by Israelis.

By the 1980’s, aspiring religious education teachers, in the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, were required to meet with an official of the ADL, who would warn them about the dangers of anti-Semitism in presenting Catholic dogma.

When the cause of Queen Isabella of Spain was introduced in Rome, America’s oldest Catholic newspaper, The Pilot, published an op-ed piece by the regional director of the ADL, condemning the saintly Queen.

When this writer questioned the Editor of the paper about that unprecedented commentary, she replied “I had no choice. I was ordered to do so.” (Her immediate superior was the Vicar-General.)

The War in Gaza

Despite repeated incursions by Israel into once Christian Lebanon, the flight of Christians from Israeli occupied territories, and the implosion of the Christian population of Iraq, following the Israeli backed U.S. invasion of that country, Catholic support in the United States for Israel remained high into the third decade of the 21st century.

Catholic attitudes towards the Jewish state began to change following the surprise terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israelis — half of them civilians — and kidnapped, as hostages, 251 Israeli citizens.

It was the Israeli response which shocked the consciences of Catholics.

It was evident from the beginning of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) campaign, which emphasized aerial bombing, that Israel regarded the entire territory of the Gaza Strip as a combat zone, that civilians might be afforded a few pro-forma warnings, but no real protection, and that the IDF would not comply with the prohibitions contained in the Geneva Convention and in International Humanitarian Law.

From the commencement of hostilities, civilian deaths and injuries, whether as a matter of deliberate targeting or of depraved indifference to disproportionate collateral casualties, outnumbered, substantially, the losses inflicted upon Hamas militants.

Claiming that Hamas was using the civilian population of Gaza as human shields — in effect, that Hamas was everywhere — the IDF began the systematic destruction of the housing stock and civilian infrastructure of the Gaza Strip.

A January, 2025 report from Doctors Without Borders, stated that 92% of the housing units of the Strip, along with 70% of all structures, have been damaged or destroyed. A May 19th, 2025 statement from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) confirmed that figure, which comes to 436,000 residential units.

Earlier in 2025, the IDF claimed to have killed 20,000 Hamas militants since the beginning of the war. A July statement from the Israeli Chief of Staff said another 1,300 Hamas militants had been killed in recent fighting.

If that is so, then the IDF has damaged or destroyed more than twenty Palestinian homes for every Hamas fighter killed.

In May, the Times of Israel reported that the destruction of Palestinian homes was a deliberate prelude to ethnic cleansing.

According to the Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Israel is “destroying more and more houses [in Gaza and Palestinians accordingly] have nowhere to return.”

Netanyahu went on to say that “The only obvious result will be Gazans choosing to emigrate outside of the Strip, but our main problem is finding countries to take them in.”

The forced displacement of Gaza’s civilian population — which would, under International Law, be a war crime and a crime against humanity — was first broached on February 4th, at a joint press conference by President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, where President Trump called for the permanent relocation of Gaza’s population.

By then, it was evident that the Israeli Defense Forces campaign in Gaza was never simply about defeating Hamas, but was intended to reduce Gaza to rubble and ruin, providing the pretext and circumstance for the removal of all Palestinians from the Strip.

According to a June 27, 2025 statement by UNRWA, 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza — more than 90% of the population — have been displaced, some on multiple occasions.

Housing was not the only Israeli target, however. According to a May 22nd statement by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO), 94% of Gaza’s hospitals and medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed, leaving only 2,000 hospital beds available for a population of more than two million.

A 2024 statement by Save the Children claimed that nearly 88% of educational facilities in Gaza had been damaged or destroyed.

New figures just released by Human Rights Watch indicate that more than 500 schools and university buildings — many of them used as shelters — have been struck, totaling more than 97% of the educational infrastructure of the Strip.

An August 6, 2025 statement by OCHA (the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) revealed that, as of July 31st, 61,158 Palestinians had been killed since October 7th of 2023.

Of these fatalities, 4,429 were senior citizens, 9,735 were women, and 18,430 were children. Another 151,442 were injured or wounded.

That means that reported Palestinian casualties amount to 212,600, or nearly ten percent of the Strip’s pre-war population of 2,226,544.

That would be the proportionate equivalent of 35 million American casualties.

Accepting the IDF figure of 21,300 Hamas fatalities, means that more than 65% of all Palestinian fatalities have been civilians, a ratio of civilian to combatant deaths of nearly two to one.

In the Second World War, despite the deliberate targeting of the civilian, urban populations of Germany and Japan by strategic bombing, carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom, the ratio was the reverse.

Civilians accounted for only 37% of German casualties and only 31% of Japanese casualties in the greatest war in history.

Official casualty figures however, do not tell the whole story.

An estimated 14,000 Palestinians are missing and likely buried under the rubble.

Civilian deaths due to secondary causes such as malnutrition, starvation, and unhygienic conditions; lack of access to clean water, medicine and routine health care; the inability of emergency services to reach, locate or transport victims of military strikes; and interruptions in electricity and lack of generator fuel to power incubators, respirators, resuscitation equipment and dialysis machines all compound the reported fatality totals.

According to a January, 2025 study by the British medical journal, Lancet, civilian fatalities in Gaza may be 40% higher than previously reported.

Repeated Israeli blockades and interdictions of food, fuel, and medical supplies bound for Gaza, the mismanagement, by Americans and Israelis, of food distribution centers, and attacks by the IDF on Palestinians seeking food, has left Gaza on the “brink of famine,” according to UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres, who said “Palestinians in Gaza are enduring a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions.”

The World Health Organization reported that 63 Gazans, including 25 children, died of starvation in July, while 11,500 children were treated for malnutrition in May and June.

According to the UN affiliated World Food Programme, 500,000 people — nearly a quarter of Gaza’s population — are enduring famine-like conditions, while the remaining population is facing emergency levels of hunger, with 320,000 children at risk for acute malnutrition.

Meanwhile, the IDF is forcing the remaining Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip further south into an enclave — a so-called “Humanitarian City” — comprising only 11% of the Strip’s territory, which former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert described as a “concentration camp” which will be used for ethnic cleansing.

In May, Olmert wrote an op-ed for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, titled “Enough Is Enough. Israel Is Committing War Crimes.”

He went on to say “What we are doing in Gaza now is a war of devastation: indiscriminate, limitless, cruel and criminal [in the] killing of civilians. We’re not doing this due to loss of control in any specific sector, not due to some disproportionate outburst by some soldiers in some unit. Rather, it’s the result of government policy — knowingly, evilly, maliciously, irresponsibly dictated. Yes, Israel is committing war crimes.”

Olmert, who called Netanyahu’s government a “criminal gang,” warned that the world was turning against Israel, and his perception of reality was lucid.

[ To be continued. ]

