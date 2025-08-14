An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
4h

I really appreciate all the detail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
6h

Modernists, communists, Zionists, Freemasons, Satanists, .. minions to Synagogue of Satan had Infiltrated Christian false Sects for over a century false teaching Christians as castrated mind-raped non-violent suiciding with allowing Satanic minions to murder them .. believing God wants us all dead.

It's false, It's to weaken and destroy us.

Look to God and then Vatican - and over-run and kill all unwilling to Knee, hanged under Papal window for a week so birds may strip all flesh from Skull, with a sign under them "The wages of Sin, Fear God." If Pope refuses to Kneel then a sword striking his neck beheading him - killing the Satanic Papal Curse.

Create the Abrahamic Court system, focusing all Worshipers world-wide on Us. We offer our Service as their Monarch, and if accepted We become Steven the Proud, to my shame.

Offer Holy Church Our service as Pope Thomas.

Pope-King and all Abrahamic followers world-wide hunt and kill all older adult Zionists. Then Burn the UN buildings and many satanic UN members unwilling to Repent.

Pope-King with you - my shield arm - We research where every Abortion was done, and burn every building, hospital, clinics, Black-Mass Churches, .. world-wide.

Praise God and Bless His Holy Soldiers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture