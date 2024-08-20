Did you know that Queen Isabella of Spain (Reina Isabel la católica) was actually the first monarch in history to recognize the human rights of all persons?

Find out what her policy was as regards the baptized natives of the newly discovered Americas at the turn of the 16th century.

And what about that issue of the “expulsion of the Jews” — a reason certain unidentified interests with such great influence used in their campaign to block — with success up to the present time — the path to canonization of this magnificent Catholic Queen since 1991? She is to be a saint for Catholics, and not for anyone else.

(You should be able to read a digitalized version of the full original article below on the linked page. Please let me know if you are unable to do so.)

By Kenneth L. Woodward

April 6, 1991

https://www.nytimes.com/1991/04/06/opinion/isabella-is-no-saint.html

Maybe, we should first learn exactly what this policy was really about? Why was it imposed, and how was it done?

FOR BOTH VIDEOS BELOW, a note for non-Spanish speakers/readers:

If you don’t understand Spanish, please turn on “CC” and under the gear ⚙️ icon, choose “Auto-translate” and then select the language from the pop-up menu (“English” etc.)

José María Zavala presenta 'Isabel la católica. Por qué es santa'.

Jul 8, 2019

More clarification below about the so-called “expulsion of the Jews”:

Was Spain alone in Europe in doing this?

Was Spain unjust, unjustified, and cruel for doing this in the way they did?

ISABEL LA CATÓLICA, ¿PRÓXIMA SANTA DE LA IGLESIA?

Jul 14, 2023

Then there’s that other issue that certain sectors (in media and entertainment, especially) continue to toss out there to keep up the vilification of los reyes católicos — that of the Spanish Inquisition.

What exactly was that institution? Why was it set up? How horrible was it, really, especially in the context of those times?

These questions will be addressed in a future post.

It might be an unpopular view, but accursed 21st-century modernist halfwits should not be allowed to keep perpetuating these calumnious attacks upon the Catholic monarchs of Spain (and Catholicism, by logical extension) without any pushback.

These deliberate distortions and demonizations of Spain and Catholicism via The Black Legend (la leyenda negra) created and spread formally by Spain’s Protestant enemies (the English, the Dutch, the Germans, to name the main perpetrators) intent on propagating the worst lies in the West that have come down to us today (even in the non-West educated by the Protestantic empires and powers) as supposed “facts”. Today, these ideas still dominate the cultural and historical landscape.

It’s about time that these longstanding written and verbal attacks were unequivocally refuted.

I think that, finally, there are thinkers, researchers and movements in Spain and in Ibero-America today that are doing exactly this. May God bless them for their efforts in seeking the truth. Que Dios los bendiga por su obra en favor de la verdad!

Stay tuned for the next chapter in this continuing series on Spain and Catholicism.

Note: It isn’t lost on me that this post and all related ones may alienate some readers who disagree with the contentions above.

Again, will just let the chips fall where they may.

