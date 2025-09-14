Seems everyone on the show before the cameras is OK with this?

No one batting an eyelash in this panel at Kilmeade’s ghastly, blithely spoken suggestion underscored in all seriousness?

ADDENDUM: If anyone can present any sort of mitigating circumstance or context for this horrible comment spoken by Kilmeade, please do. Because this here sounds like outright murder.

Is this where we are now?

The question is:

Will anyone else be raising all manner of heck to call him and FOX out for that red line-crossing remark?

Well, if the hundreds of thousands (over half-a-million now, by some estimates) of murdered and maimed innocents in Gaza stir not their black hearts, then that “… just kill ‘em” comment by Kilmeade would just be keeping true to form.

More pushing of the envelope to normalize such gravely despicable ideas. More demonic activity on full display now. This full dehumanization of anyone “undesirable,” “the other,” to the point of recommending a facile death sentence for them is acceptable now?

God’s Chastisement cannot come any sooner.

And may God have mercy on the souls of “people” like Kilmeade & company, and all who support them in any way after this.

ADDENDUM 2:

.

Here’s Newsweek’s & the UK Independent’s take on this incident: CLICK ON HEADLINES TO READ.

Published Sep 13, 2025 at 7:34 PM EDT

And The UK Independent’s take:

Comments met with outrage online and calls for him to resign

Oliver O'Connell

in New York

Saturday 13 September 2025 21:01 BST

Leave a comment