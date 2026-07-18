Due Diligence and Art

Who owns Bobby? Review of MAHA Alliance financials for 2024-2025.

In a recent discussion with Steve Kirsch of VSRF, I said that MAHA is not health freedom. Steve argued with my views, and that’s ok. MAHA is, indeed, not health freedom, it is something entirely different from that. In this post we are going to examine the MAHA Alliance financials, which provide some answers to the question that I get very often - “bu…