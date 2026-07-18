An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
13hEdited

I feel it has become another grifter/scam, with the MAHA billionaires swarming around RFK Jr. and the Trump White House.

Now after reading Sasha’s piece I think it is for sure.

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1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
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