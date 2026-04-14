As one who spent many years working in the military and at the Pentagon, Lt Col Kwiatkowski brings rare wisdom and invaluable insights to this discussion. She touches on the unprecedented changes being wrought within that sector by trump and his dangerous, psychopathic, “israel”-supporting, clown cabal. She also shares her views on the changing position of the USA within a global situation in rapid flux.

On the Gulf states, she says:

“They’re realizing that America — the United States — is a very unreliable ally, and it is a vicious ally … and it’s led by crazy men…”

And the results of all this madness isn’t all bad, either. For instance, many states are not likely to be hosting any new US bases (or rebuild destroyed ones) in future.

The fall of the “israel”-US Empire is nigh, and, like a demon about to be expelled, is foaming at the mouth and thrashing wildly.

[Alas, the US vassal, Philippines, still has those not-a-military-base EDCA sites up and down the archipelago, though. Until a tough leader who truly values domestic safety and sovereignty (and seriously strengthens ties with non-US countries) takes the reins of government, this will not change.]

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