Listen to the WHOLE SONG: savor its intelligent, on-point lyrics, written to a folk&countryish melody and rhythm.

TranslateHategate

Premiered Dec 28, 2024 Dedicated to the Right Reverend Joseph Bambera, Bishop of Scranton PA, with a prayer that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops utterly rejects Bishop Bambera's endorsement of the AJC's document, Translate Hate. This document and the commentary provided by Bishop Bambera places on Catholics an intolerable burden, not only in subjecting us to the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism (a certain perception...?), but by putting us at risk of prosecution and other forms of persecution if we fulfil our solemn duty to bear witness to the truth, in imitation of Our Saviour, Jesus Christ. Mary, Mother of the Church, pray for us. And let's all pray for Bishop Bambera. E Michael Jones explains all here: https://culturewars.com/videos/chicag...

The song’s sentiments will resonate strongly with those already familiar with Catholic writer E Michael Jones’ (a.k.a. EMJ) talks, tweets and publications.

Here’s the thing: the subject of the song is this wholly unCatholic document, supposedly written by the American Jewish Committee and the USCCB:

You can be forgiven for thinking that this was yet another “antisemitism guide” from our good friends at the ADL!

You might also think that it was satire!

It isn’t.

You have to read it to believe it.

Can you find stronger proof that certain elements in the Catholic Church hierarchy have been captured and held hostage (why?) by the usual (Jewish) suspects? This is just another example of ignominious betrayal of present-day Catholics by craven modern bishops bending the knee to this group. Arrrgghh.

However! Is “the cunning of reason” operating here, too?

Some also think that this wretched “glossary of terms” will result in one thing, and one thing only:

It will help put the final nail in the coffin of that wholly spurious entity called “Jewish-Catholic dialogue”.

(You can peruse the whole doc in question below. Sample pages are posted.)

The Preface-of-sorts says this:

(Are those cited “9 in 10” numbers not unlike those “9 in 10 docs who say that smoking is good for your lungs” in those cig ads of yore?)

About Translate Hate Antisemitism is the hatred of Jews. But it is not only a hatred and manifests itself in many different ways. It includes medieval blood libel claims rooted in Christianity and present-day conspiracy theories about Jewish control of the world economy. It encompasses Holocaust denial and distortion and virulent anti-Israel animus. It can exist in places where Jews are prominent and visible and in places where Jews themselves are entirely absent. It may be present in physical encounters at work or on the street or in the virtual world of the internet and social media. But in order to combat antisemitism we must first understand it. And that means we must define it in all its forms and expressions, in ways both painfully evident and obscure. Nine in ten American Jews believe that antisemitism is a problem in the United States today, with an increasing number saying it is a “very serious” problem. More than eight in ten believe it has increased in the past five years. Their concerns align with FBI data which show increased levels of antisemitism in the U.S. However, 30% of U.S. adults have not heard the term antisemitism or have heard the term but do not know what it means. Translate Hate was created to explain antisemitism. This glossary aims to improve media literacy on antisemitism and hate, especially in the digital realm. It offers a comprehensive list of terms and expressions that will help you recognize antisemitism when you see it. The good news is 9 in 10 Americans agree that everyone is responsible for combating antisemitism. And once you recognize it, you can become part of the global effort to stop it.

Sample of pages listing “banned words”:

In case anyone is wondering, this document is, of course, non-binding to Catholics. It is not part of Magisterial Church teaching. But see once more how manipulative the deceivers can be in things like this.

I vote for TranslateHateGate as the Anthem that best represents so-called “Jewish-Catholic Dialogue”.

Interestingly, the song also reflects current burgeoning opinion on this particular powerful ethnic/religious group that has earned the contempt and dislike of many important sectors of the (real) world (not governments, mind you), especially at this time of late 2024/early 2025.

At long last! — thanks to worldwide awareness of the diabolical barbarism indulged in by the Jews (of Israel mainly) in the still-ongoing Gaza genocide, aided and abetted by the captured ZOG-US of A.

MOVING FURTHER AFIELD…

Thus, in order to bring some sanity back to the online discourse —

DO LISTEN TO THIS VIDEO CARTOON:

“ It’s Okay to Criticize Jews”

AND THEN, LAST FALL, AN ODD QUESTION CAME UP IN THE CATHOLIC SOCIAL MEDIA SPHERE:

“Is Holocaust denial a sin?”

EMJ recently addressed in no uncertain terms the “controversial” issue that caused a kerfuffle in some corners of the Catholic blogosphere and social media websites.

It’s good to see such once-anathema topics being openly discussed for all to seriously consider and ponder!

CLICK TO LISTEN: (Fast-forward to time stamp 14:22, when the program actually begins.)

CLICK TO READ ARTICLE AND TRANSCRIPT:

E. Michael Jones • October 11, 2024



FINALLY:

For those wont to do so, pray for the conversion of the Jews.

Prayers for this intention can be found HERE .

However, now comes a caveat some are starting to point out…

Some now ask whether or not modern Jewish conversos are to be trusted to be fully Catholic and not “Judaizers”?

A few Jewish converts to Catholicism (such as this man unafraid to show his true colors), especially in the period following the publication of the controversial Church Declaration, Nostra aetate, by the post-Vatican II hierarchy [see below for more], have exemplified a disturbing retention of non-Catholic, Jewish beliefs that continue to inform their thoughts and opinions as supposed converts, to the detriment of other Catholics themselves, and distortion of authentic, orthodox Catholicism.

(I guess that’s another “anti-semitic” comment to the likes of Translate Hate and the ADL!)

WHAT IS THE “DECLARATION”?

On Nostra aetate (“In our time”)

(Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions, Paul VI, 1965):

Here’s an official article that openly details the Jewish hand in the creation of the Declaration.

SO…

What is a practising Catholic to make of this last issue?

Prayer is the first and best course.

Prayer for discernment, and courage to recognize truth, whatever it may be, and wherever it may lead.

Straightforward doesn’t seem to apply to too much these days. Such is the royal mess the captured Church finds itself in today.

Ay, there’s the rub.

(Seek only authentic truth in Catholic teaching, tradition and catechism.)

