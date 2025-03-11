James Perloff examines the political context in which these particular movies either won or lost big Oscar categories.

Recently I noticed an Oscar dichotomy that had escaped my attention—the reception which Quo Vadis (1951) received versus Ben-Hur (1959). Both films were lengthy epics set during Christianity’s early days. Sam Zimbalist produced both for MGM. Miklos Rózsa wrote the musical scores for both, and even re-used some of his Quo Vadis music for Ben-Hur. Each movie had distinguished casts, with Quo Vadis featuring Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr, and Peter Ustinov; Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor had uncredited bit parts. Ben-Hur showcased Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, and Stephen Boyd. The films even shared some actors. In Quo Vadis, the venerable Scotsman Finlay Currie played the Apostle Peter, and in Ben-Hur was one of the three Wise Men, Balthasar, who encounters Ben-Hur during his journey home. Actress Marina Berti had a major supporting role in Quo Vadis, and a minor one in Ben-Hur.

Quo Vadis received eight Academy Award nominations; Ben-Hur got 12. (Bear in mind that Oscar categories had increased after eight years.) But here’s the punchline: Ben-Hur earned 11 Oscar wins—a record that has never been surpassed. Quo Vadis? ZERO. This must have surprised filmgoers—Quo Vadis was a smash hit, 1951’s highest-earning film, and MGM’s biggest box-office success since Gone with the Wind. Director Mervin LeRoy had asked Pope Pius XII to bless the script, which he did, saying “May your film be a successful one” in both Latin and English.1