James Perloff examines the political context in which these particular movies either won or lost big Oscar categories.
[EXCERPT:]
Recently I noticed an Oscar dichotomy that had escaped my attention—the reception which Quo Vadis (1951) received versus Ben-Hur (1959). Both films were lengthy epics set during Christianity’s early days. Sam Zimbalist produced both for MGM. Miklos Rózsa wrote the musical scores for both, and even re-used some of his Quo Vadis music for Ben-Hur. Each movie had distinguished casts, with Quo Vadis featuring Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr, and Peter Ustinov; Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor had uncredited bit parts. Ben-Hur showcased Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, and Stephen Boyd. The films even shared some actors. In Quo Vadis, the venerable Scotsman Finlay Currie played the Apostle Peter, and in Ben-Hur was one of the three Wise Men, Balthasar, who encounters Ben-Hur during his journey home. Actress Marina Berti had a major supporting role in Quo Vadis, and a minor one in Ben-Hur.
Quo Vadis received eight Academy Award nominations; Ben-Hur got 12. (Bear in mind that Oscar categories had increased after eight years.) But here’s the punchline: Ben-Hur earned 11 Oscar wins—a record that has never been surpassed. Quo Vadis? ZERO. This must have surprised filmgoers—Quo Vadis was a smash hit, 1951’s highest-earning film, and MGM’s biggest box-office success since Gone with the Wind. Director Mervin LeRoy had asked Pope Pius XII to bless the script, which he did, saying “May your film be a successful one” in both Latin and English.1
CLICK TO READ THE WHOLE ARTICLE:
“Quo Vadis” versus “Ben-Hur”—A Tale of Two Oscar Ceremonies
March 10, 2025
Looking back to those times, knowing what we know about a lot of how things really work (or don’t ) today, it seems that the propaganda has been ongoing since the last century. Perhaps, it was more subtle in those decades right after the Second World War.
Interesting read, and very thorough observation and insights! When we were kids, we used to watch Ben Hur every holy week. Days of Betamax and VHS.