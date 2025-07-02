An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
1d

The world needs a Pope-King.

Because a Pope will not do what is needed, to Call on all Abrahamic Followers to swarm that Anus of Satan on Earth, and unlike the Romans that never completed the task because too many innocent Jews,

.. but not now, no Zionist lives another day, corpses into sea, and anyone world-wide that objects but was silent about Gaza, they die screaming in Public with all adults in their bloodline and maybe their entire village - like Sodom - all those were silent about Gaza can be silent in mass grave and the world and all us and those we love will have a better future with each of those Satanic minions in mass graves.

What do you think?

Well, Bless you and your hurtie VagFeelie - it's the solution that is needed in this level of Hell.

So ,, Support me as Pope-King;

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2211:, 16th May 2025, Proposal and Apologetic; I should be Accepted as world Pope-King, How and Why. Third version."

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2211

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture