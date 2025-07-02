I suppose it just comes with the territory.

https://x.com/Pontifex/status/1940025094606340126

Pope Leo does not post these things willy-nilly, without deep thought and full consideration. For one thing, he understands humanity and how life is at ground level.

Some accuse him of not saying enough, wanting him to “name names”; others deride him for “unseemly” dabbling in politics (likely from the remnant Hasbara propagandists, evangelical dispensationalists, and their sympathizers).

As always, all manner of anti-Catholic rhetoric make themselves known quickly on that toxic platform.

May God bless and protect Pope Leo XIV! Keep on speaking up on current events!

🙏🏼🕊️🇻🇦

Leave a comment