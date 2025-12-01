Click on screencap or link below to read a long but interesting and thought-provoking thread on Twitter.

With the start of Advent and the upcoming Christmas holiday, this thread has an apt timing.

It presents a persuasive argument for how the secularization of Christmas through movies and music took place; or how the true meaning of Christmas focusing on the Nativity of Christ got lost in the 20th century, and has influenced the mad, materialistic overspending “celebration” of this important Christian holiday all over the world.

I never gave this much thought — till tonight, reading this. (Later in the thread is a no-holds-barred critique by the talented songwriter-pianist-satirist, Foundring.)

What do you all think?

https://x.com/SamParkerSenate/status/1872120443320373318?s=20

My Own “Spirit of True Christmas” Music

Personally, the music I really associate with the Christmas season are mostly the old German-language carols such as this gentle Austrian one, meant to be a lullaby for Baby Jesus. Our family grew up with this, listening every Christmas to the classic Vienna Boys Choir album (here the reissue on CD with a completely different cover photo), a tradition I keep to this day.

Still, Still, Still

.

And, of course, Franz Gruber’s

Silent Night, Holy Night / Stille nacht, heilige nacht .

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO VIEW (not on YT, but on Russian video hosting site):

https://ok.ru/video/476185926

Angels We Have Heard on High

(original French hymn adapted by English lyricist)

