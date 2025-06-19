An Observer’s Substack

Jeff Schreiber
At this point all that’s left is to pray that somehow a little bit of sanity will slip through. Trump just announced that he’s going to wait a couple of weeks before doing anything. Just hope he does some serious soul searching and looks carefully at every step in front of him. Bush was the last prez to lead us into war and it destroyed his legacy. Is that what 45-47 wants?

Your point that contrarian voices make themselves heard even in the "herd-like" legacy media is appreciated. Kudos to Ms. Caroline and - of course Kim Iversen.

That said, perhaps the US will - this time around - "take out" an entire country without losing a life or at least with no "boots-on-the-ground" - and with little repercussions. As grim as it sounds, I believe we are there.

https://substack.com/@tbpanjandrum/note/c-127396332

