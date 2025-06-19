A current FOX News reporter, former Trump spokeswoman, Caroline Sunshine, actually told the full truth about the voices of real Americans regarding plans of the well-protected, cozily ensconced in the USA, psychopathic warmongering neocons loyal to Israel who are still in charge of foreign policy today.

[H/T: Kim Iversen (see video below)]

Caroline Sunshine might still believe in a good motivating Trump’s actions, but at this point, I can no longer trust him.

Yet, kudos to her for saying these things that give pause to the FOX agenda of promoting direct US involvement in Iran. I sense genuine sincerity in her voice here.

I’m in favor of Kim Iversen’s suggestion stated in the video below, too (at ~ 9:55 mark) in which she essentially says:

Every US lawmaker who wants this war should send a member of their family to sign up and fight in the war — or, barring that, go off to the war themselves.

Enough of this cowardly war talk while they and their family are risking nothing with it, as they have no “skin in the game”!

LISTEN TO THE WHOLE SEGMENT:

