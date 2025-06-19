Incredible That This Actually Aired on Warmongering FOX News!
LISTEN TO THIS! And please spread widely!
A current FOX News reporter, former Trump spokeswoman, Caroline Sunshine, actually told the full truth about the voices of real Americans regarding plans of the well-protected, cozily ensconced in the USA, psychopathic warmongering neocons loyal to Israel who are still in charge of foreign policy today.
[H/T: Kim Iversen (see video below)]
Caroline Sunshine might still believe in a good motivating Trump’s actions, but at this point, I can no longer trust him.
Yet, kudos to her for saying these things that give pause to the FOX agenda of promoting direct US involvement in Iran. I sense genuine sincerity in her voice here.
I’m in favor of Kim Iversen’s suggestion stated in the video below, too (at ~ 9:55 mark) in which she essentially says:
Every US lawmaker who wants this war should send a member of their family to sign up and fight in the war — or, barring that, go off to the war themselves.
Enough of this cowardly war talk while they and their family are risking nothing with it, as they have no “skin in the game”!
At this point all that’s left is to pray that somehow a little bit of sanity will slip through. Trump just announced that he’s going to wait a couple of weeks before doing anything. Just hope he does some serious soul searching and looks carefully at every step in front of him. Bush was the last prez to lead us into war and it destroyed his legacy. Is that what 45-47 wants?
Your point that contrarian voices make themselves heard even in the "herd-like" legacy media is appreciated. Kudos to Ms. Caroline and - of course Kim Iversen.
That said, perhaps the US will - this time around - "take out" an entire country without losing a life or at least with no "boots-on-the-ground" - and with little repercussions. As grim as it sounds, I believe we are there.
