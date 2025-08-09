Lend an ear to this video:

The speaker is Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC (member of the Congregation of Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary).

Growing up with an areligious and unstable family life, his own journey away from youthful “juvenile delinquency” (as it used to be known) towards the Catholic faith is another incredible story.

It’s also a thoroughly entertaining one, the way he tells it.

Listen to Father Don recall his own conversion story: CLICK HERE .

(It takes but 15 minutes, on average)

📿 ⛪ 🙏 ✝️

