Fr. Gabriel Romanelli at the Holy Family parish church in Gaza posts a video daily on his reflections and situation updates. {PLS. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE VIDEO}

Fr. Romanelli tends to parishioners and those seeking shelter at the church that was deliberately attacked by the Israelis less than two weeks ago.

Father suffered minor wounds from that attack. Three were killed, and many others, injured, including Fr. Romanelli.

Among those killed were the parish’s 60-year-old janitor and an 84-year-old woman who was receiving psychosocial support inside a Caritas tent in the church compound, according to the Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem.

You can hear the explosions and rocket fire during Father’s monologue in the video below — the same noises that startle people at Mass and Eucharistic Adoration.

The bombardment is continuous, day in, day out.

When, dear God, will all this insanity stop? Those who can stop it, do not! Why not?!

.

“Ante tanta necesidad…” = “In the face of so much need…”

LISTEN TO FR. ROMANELLI’S SIMPLE YET MOVING WORDS on how things are on the ground there, and what the rest of us can do.

Towards the end, he recounts the reported number of deaths not just in Gaza, but in other places bombed by Israel, too.

[Fr Romanelli talks in Spanish. For those needing a translation, turn on “CC” → Choose “Auto-translate” in the gear icon’s pop-up menu → Select “English” (or whichever language you prefer) from the pop-up menu]

.

Ante tanta necesidad... [29 Jul] – Cristianos en Gaza - P Gabriel Romanelli

Jul 29, 2025

Les compartimos una nueva actualización desde Gaza del P Gabriel Romanelli. Continuemos rezando por nuestros hermanos.

Colabora con la Misión del P Romanelli ---

https://vozcatolica.com/ayudagz Página para hacer una donación para los cristianos de la Parroquia Sagrada Familia desde cualquier parte del mundo (basta tener una tarjeta de crédito). La donación se hace en dólares.

🎥 ¡Suscríbete a: / @p.gabrielromanelli para seguir el update diario!

🎥 También te invitamos a formar parte de nuestra nueva comunidad en las redes sociales y canales de difusión, donde compartimos historias, noticias y el impacto de nuestra Misión Católica en la Franja de Gaza.

📱 Síguenos y participa P. Gabriel Romanelli

Instagram: / gabrielromanellisivori Facebook: / 1fqpsx59wz

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb2v...

Telegram: https://t.me/boost/PGRomanelli

X (ex Twitter): https://x.com/PGabRomanelli

If you’re so inclined, please help Father in his mission via a donation:

Leave a comment