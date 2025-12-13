The excerpt in the title is taken from the interview further down below.

In it, she also explains her unapologetic stance in seeing Judaism and Zionism as one and the same thing. The world outside may not understand it, but the outside world haven’t the right to question it at all (and I agree with Ahed about this).

This is a reasonable stance born of continued, unprovoked and untold suffering under a satanic entity!

Also, scroll down to the interview to find out what she prays for every single night. It might be unbelievable to the outside world that such nobility still exists — within and among the Palestinians. But they are also human beings.

In contrast, such is virtually unknown in the softened, weak, cynical, immoral, and secularist West of today. (The only equivalent I can think of are the Catholic saints of yore). As Ahed says, such is guided by their powerful faith — and it can only be thus.

This is a short video from MEMRI-TV, posted July 26, 2025.

(I don’t speak Arabic and thus rely on MEMRI TV for the translation. Anyone who can speak it and confirm whether or not the English subs are accurate?)

[ EXCERPT FROM MEMRI TV ARTICLE , which gives its own English translation of the talk. I don’t know where the full speech can be found. ]

Palestinian writer and poet, Susan Abulhawa, has this to say about this clip:

On being called an “activist”.

Note that, per Ahed herself in the interview (see next), she and her companions who resist the israeli occupation should not be labelled as “activists”. Find out why in the extended video discussion below.

I highly recommend this interview.

Here is a very recent, extended interview with Ahed herself, outside of those done by Dena Takruri for Al Jazeera in years past.

This is the first in-depth interview I’ve seen with Ahed, and it’s powerful.

Childhood.

Within a few minutes, we learn of her childhood that was not at all like that of others in the world: the stories her grandmother told her were not exactly of the “Red Riding Hood” type. And “cowboys and indians” were not the “war games” they played as children.

She was just 3 years old when she first visited her father who was detained in an israeli prison then (one of over a hundred times he was unjustly detained by the israelis).

A truly free people.

What she says early on is astonishingly insightful: She would later realize that the Palestinians were the only truly free people in the world — because in their mind and thoughts they were free, despite the physical occupation of their land by the israelis. Meanwhile, everyone else in the world, including Palestinians in the diaspora, were not free as far as “israel” was concerned, because their occupation was more subtle, but perhaps more devastating: it was their very minds that were colonized by the Zionists.

Why she stopped pursuing a degree in international law.

She was studying international law when she was detained a few years back — but decided to stop — why? She gives the reason for this in the interview, too. (And, would you disagree with her?)

Judaism and Zionism.

And what she says here about Judaism. vs. Zionism dovetails with what is in her speech in the clip above. (The title to this piece is an excerpt from this.)

I will continue to say that Judaism is introduced to Palestinian children, kids my age and even younger. We grew up resisting Jews, not Zionism, and I’m not willing to sugarcoat or please this world that has lost its humanity. A world that watches children die, live on screen, and it doesn’t move them; they do absolutely nothing — nothing! — for those kids. If a mother’s cry can’t shake the world, then nothing will. …

And why is it of urgency to fight for the liberation of Palestine?

It isn’t just about Palestine and Palestinians per se.

Other topics touched on:

The “silent genocide.”

The present Nakba.

South Africa’s apartheid vs. the Palestinian situation.

Dreams for Palestine? What of the dreams of the Palestinian, a human being, too — another way in which the Palestinian is dehumanized — and most of us don’t even realize it.

The “invisible” suffering of those in the West Bank.

And what about what people in the West can do now?

How Gaza affects the other Palestinians.

What more has she to say at this time?

Oh — and her comments may not be to everyone’s liking. As she acknowledges, whatever she has said here may also be taken as “venting”… . At just 24 years of age, Ahed is exhausted, understandable for one who has been fighting since she was born.

Yet — what of that devastating loss of faith in the “humanity” of the world?

This is one of the most stunning things she says: about the West, its culture and religion (or lack of it), in light of what the Palestinians are continuing to endure:

Every night, I go to bed, I lay my head on the pillow, and I pray to my God, “Oh, my God, please help me to hold on to the humanity that’s left inside me. Because I don’t want to become a killer.” In the West, if a mother yells at her child, that child grows up to become a serial killer. Today, right in front of our eyes, we’re witnessing all kinds of crimes and killings in front of our eyes — against us, against our families, against the people we love. And despite all this, we still say and pray, Ya Rab (Oh God), we still hold on to our humanity. [ . . . ] and we will be patient and endure this injustice. …

Truly, this is one of the bravest, and most frank interviews on this vital topic, with some extraordinary and blunt opinions — some not pleasing to the outside ear.

Ep 47 – Ahed Tamimi (National Symbol of Resistance on Liberation, Law & Living Under Occupation)

The Enlightenment Podcast

2022 Book.

Just below is Ahed’s first-person account (with the help of Al Jazeera+ reporter, Dena Takruri) of her young life and experience as a Palestinian growing up and living in the West Bank under the cruel and sadistic israeli apartheid rule. She was unjustly arrested and subject to an arbitrary 8-month “administrative detention” by the israelis, with no charges brought against her, as were members of her family over the past years and decades. The story she tells is stunning and moving, and yet, her own experience was a relatively mild version of the persecution and torture deployed against Palestinian civilians as a matter of policy by the israelis. This includes children, too!

.

