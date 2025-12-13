An Observer’s Substack

Teresa - thanks. This is remarkable set of clips and quotes. I first came across Ahed Tamimi's story as it happened. I recall forwarding the story with video to people who seemed sympathetic to the cause at that time.

I 100% agree with your agreement with Ahed re:"In it, she also explains her unapologetic stance in seeing Judaism and Zionism as one and the same thing. The world outside may not understand it, but the outside world haven’t the right to question it at all (and I agree with Ahed about this)."

Her short clip is remarkable for the clarity. I also agree with Susan. Remind me of what Arundhati Roy the Indian writer, said during a prize acceptance "'I refuse to play the condemnation game. Let me make myself clear. I do not tell oppressed people how to resist their oppression or who their allies should be.'"

https://thewire.in/rights/palestine-israel-apartheid-arundhati-roy-pen-pinter-prize/?ref=nonprofitaf.com

Finally, are you aware of this video-song of this Lebanese band, and the video itself is produced by a woman (maybe Paris based?) and it's loosely based around the Ahed Tamimi incident.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L_aIOo4G3s

