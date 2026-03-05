Ignominious War Crime Committed by Cowards.

The original tweet (screencap):

There hasn’t even been a formal declaration of war by these murderous scoundrels. Thus, with Kafkaesque logic, there are no rules of engagement that apply in this “non-war.”

Unarmed ship sailing in international waters.

The Iris DENA ship was unarmed, as it was then taking part in friendly military exercises, at the invitation of India (that’s another story about a disgraceful act right there). The men in the clip below were there in good faith. Their ship was in international waters when the US struck it with a torpedo and promptly sailed away.

It was left to the small Sri Lankan navy and air force to rescue the survivors after distress signals were sent out by the Iranian ship.

There is no bottom to the depths of immorality that USRAEL will sink to to achieve their diabolical ends.

Violating the Second Geneva Convention.

Seeing loads of hasbara-flavored posts on socmedia defending the US submarine’s decision to not bother rescuing any survivors because, well, they’re a tiny ship and just can’t; when trying to do all one can to save any victims in the water is simply part of The Second Geneva Convention: A Complete Guide to the Laws of War at Sea.

“It is a testament to the idea that even in the darkest of times, there are lines that cannot be crossed.”

Well, as we all know, USRAEL has blithely crossed so many moral lines in so many ways now, best exemplified by the massacres of civilians in Gaza and in Iran. And untold other places during these recent USRAEL wars of aggression, especially since the USRAELi-planned and -deployed false flag of nine-eleven-oh-one murdering thousands of innocent civilians.

What is the Second Geneva Convention? A 30-Second Summary

Imagine the worst-case scenario: you are a sailor on a naval vessel during a war. Your ship is struck by a torpedo. Alarms blare, the deck tilts violently, and you are thrown into the cold, chaotic sea amidst the wreckage and your wounded crewmates. In this moment of utter terror and vulnerability, who protects you? What stops the enemy from finishing the job? The answer is a powerful set of international rules called the Second Geneva Convention. Think of it as the universal emergency response plan for maritime warfare. It’s an agreement between nations that says, even in the heat of battle, our shared humanity must prevail. It dictates that once a combatant is out of the fight—because they are wounded, sick, or shipwrecked—they are no longer a target. Instead, they become a person in distress who must be rescued, cared for, and treated humanely, regardless of which side they are on. This convention extends this protective shield to the medical personnel and hospital ships dedicated to this life-saving mission, turning them into floating sanctuaries of neutrality. It is a testament to the idea that even in the darkest of times, there are lines that cannot be crossed.

Key Takeaways At-a-Glance: Protection for the Helpless: The Second Geneva Convention provides critical legal protection for members of the armed forces who are wounded, sick, or shipwrecked during a conflict at sea. international_humanitarian_law. Sanctity of Medical Services: The Second Geneva Convention establishes the neutral status of hospital ships, their medical staff, and religious personnel, making it a `war_crime` to attack them intentionally. Universal Duty to Rescue: The Second Geneva Convention imposes an absolute duty on all warring parties to search for, collect, and provide care for the shipwrecked and wounded without discrimination based on their nationality. laws_of_war.



The Laconia incident.

Seen in historical context, here’s the contrasting story of a German U-boat that did attack the RMS Laconia some eighty years ago. And what did they do afterwards.?

(Do you realize how tiny U-boats are? Watch the 1981 film, Das Boot, also viewable at this link.)

For those claiming the US sub was “too small to carry out any rescue action,” read this, taken from the article below:

German sailors packed nearly 200 people into the submarine, which normally held 53 crew members. Five women were put in the officers’ sleeping quarters. The submarine towed four lifeboats holding another 200 survivors. The Germans made a Red Cross flag from white bedsheets and painted it red.

(The piece below was published on that website just a couple of months ago!)

American B-24 carrying out a depth charge attack against a German U-Boat during World War II. (Revell)

Military.com | By Allen Frazier

Published December 29, 2025 at 5:00am EDT

Werner Hartenstein pulled drowning British troops from the Atlantic Ocean in September 1942. The German U-boat commander was flying Red Cross flags and even radioed for help in English. American bombers attacked his submarine anyway, killing dozens of survivors with explosives and gunfire.

The attack ended German humanitarian rescues at sea, an order brought up at the Nuremburg Trials to prosecute a German admiral. Though this would backfire spectacularly against the prosecution.

U-156 fired torpedoes into RMS Laconia around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 1942, about 130 miles north of Ascension Island in the South Atlantic. Hartenstein thought he hit a British troopship sailing alone. When his submarine surfaced, German sailors heard Italian voices screaming in the darkness. The ship was carrying 1,793 Italian POWs captured in North Africa, 286 British troops, 103 Polish guards, 80 civilians and 463 crew. 2,732 people total.

Hartenstein realized his mistake. His torpedoes had killed more than 1,000 Italian allies along with numerous enemies and civilians as the survivors found themselves in the water.

A Rescue Attempt in Enemy Waters

Hartenstein ordered his crew to save everyone they could. He radioed German headquarters to ask for help. The request went all the way up to Admiral Karl Dönitz who approved the rescue and even sent seven more submarines to assist. Dönitz pulled these U-boats from a planned attack on Cape Town, South Africa.

Hartenstein made a desperate decision to save as many lives as possible. He broadcast a message in English asking for assistance, telling all ships in the area that U-156 would not attack any vessels helping rescue Laconia survivors.

German sailors packed nearly 200 people into the submarine, which normally held 53 crew members. Five women were put in the officers’ sleeping quarters. The submarine towed four lifeboats holding another 200 survivors. The Germans made a Red Cross flag from white bedsheets and painted it red.

Three more submarines arrived on the scene. U-506 picked up 151 survivors. U-507 rescued 491 people. An Italian submarine also joined them. Vichy French warships, nominally allied to the Axis, left ports in West Africa heading toward the rescue site.

British survivors would later write a letter thanking Hartenstein and his crew for saving their lives despite the danger to the submarine.

American Bombers Attack the Rescue

Lieutenant James Harden flew a B-24 bomber from Ascension Island on Sept. 16, 1942. The island held a secret American airbase. Harden spotted U-156 on the surface at 11:25 a.m. The submarine’s deck was crowded with survivors. The Red Cross flag hung over the front of the boat. Four lifeboats full of people trailed behind.

Harden circled for 30 minutes. Hartenstein’s crew desperately sent messages in Morse code asking for help. A British Royal Air Force officer on the submarine radioed the plane that Laconia survivors were aboard, including soldiers, civilians, women and children.

Harden flew back to base and reported what he saw. Captain Robert Richardson III, the senior officer on duty that day, ordered him to attack the submarine.

Richardson later said he did not know about Hartenstein’s radio messages announcing the rescue. He claimed submarines could not legally fly Red Cross flags during combat operations. He worried the U-boat would attack two British merchant ships steaming toward the area.

He also feared the Germans had found Ascension Island’s secret fuel storage tanks. The island base was so classified that its discovery would threaten Allied supply lines to Africa and the Soviet Union.

Harden returned and dropped bombs on the submarine and lifeboats. One bomb exploded 10 feet from a lifeboat packed with survivors, killing dozens instantly. Depth charges damaged U-156’s hull. Hartenstein cut the lifeboats loose and ordered everyone off the submarine so it could dive underwater to escape.

Despite the strafing and bombing runs by the American plane, the crew dove slowly to give everyone on the deck a chance to drift into the ocean without being pulled under.

Upon returning to Ascension Island, Harden reported that he sank U-156. He received an Air Medal for the attack, despite obviously killing unarmed shipwreck survivors.

The submarine actually survived and continued rescuing people in the aftermath. The U.S. military never investigated Harden or Richardson for one of the worst U.S. war crimes committed in WWII.

Axis Ships Complete the Rescue

The other submarines continued pulling survivors from the water despite what had just happened. U-506 and U-507 ignored orders to abandon British and Polish survivors in retaliation for the incident.

French warships arrived over the next few days. The cruiser Gloire and sloops Annamite and Dumont-d’Urville collected survivors from submarines and lifeboats, transporting them to Dakar and other ports.

In total, 1,113 people survived. Between 1,658 and 1,757 died. Most of the dead were Italian prisoners who drowned or were killed when the torpedoes struck and in the bombing attack.

Germany Ends Rescue Operations

German high command was infuriated. Dönitz issued new orders on Sept. 17, 1942. German submarines would no longer rescue survivors from ships they sank. The so-called Laconia Order said U-boats must not pull people from the water, give them lifeboats, food or water.

German submarine commanders had often helped torpedo survivors before this order. They gave them supplies and directions to land when it was safe to do so. This followed old naval traditions about helping fellow sailors at sea.

The new order ordered a stop to all such attempts. Dönitz later said the order was to protect his submarines from air attacks while on the surface and was not intended to kill survivors.

Despite the order, most German submarines attempted to assist survivors at sea whenever possible through the end of the war.

Hartenstein received Germany’s Knight’s Cross medal on Sept. 17. A U.S. Navy patrol plane sank U-156 with depth charges on March 8, 1943. All 53 crew members died, most of them having been apart of the Laconia Incident, including Hartenstein.

