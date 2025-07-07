If Those Interested Would Like to Listen to This Discussion, Streaming Right Now ... [UPDATE: NEW Streaming Link Now!]
*** UPDATE 6 PM PT: Doggonit! Stream ended about a minute ago — abruptly! Censorship on Twitter? ***
*** UPDATE 6:06 PM PT: NEW LINK BELOW! ***
CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO JOIN:
Among the panelists, EM Jones and Cynthia McKinney (see link to older stream, below).
https://x.com/i/spaces/1DXxyqRombNxM
The first stream can be listened to here (stream got cut off while Cynthia McKinney was speaking):
https://x.com/i/spaces/1OwGWXLkVYAJQ
The speakers are continually being cut off tonight... INCREDIBLE! That is *not* coincidence.
The whole stream was abruptly shut down earlier, but a new link is now available and has been posted above.
"When you are over the target, you get flak."
These demons are not stopping!