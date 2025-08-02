Is he wrong?

Our world has gone so unbelievably bonkers making a beeline for Hell, so that this theoretical alternative scenario would likely be true.

So much spent (you may have even donated to them) on so many campaigns and orgs and NGOs promoting these ideas: Let us save the endangered owls! The whales! The chimpanzees! The poor kitties! The starving and abandoned dogs! (Plentiful and popular are such videos.)

As for the deliberately and artificially starved, skeletal, Palestinian children, babies and adults — they can be left to die, or even randomly shot dead by the Israelis, no problem — especially for the cold-hearted members of our non-representative governments with the wherewithal to halt this, starting with trump (unless he’s really their slave).

Thanks to effective mental programming by the Jewish-owned media, book and magazine publishing, banks, Hollywood, entertainment, etc., the dehumanization of the Palestinian is, today, complete.

As well, the psyche of the West has been so distorted by the cultural degeneration fostered by social engineering in the last half-century, too.

Abortion on demand, anyone? Euthanasia, if you please? Death by organ-donation in living people, too?

How precious is a human life? Or is it still considered thus?

