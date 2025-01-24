“He’s already accomplishing so much!”

Kim cannot contain herself, she’s so funny!

Kim Iversen is one of those self-confessed liberals who is actually fair- and open-minded, and not constrained by any ideological rules. She hasn’t the hubris of so many on her side of the political fence who put ideology first, who simply enjoy looking down their noses at the unwashed masses, and black-pilling them with their “authoritative” opinions on “how things really work.”

Which isn’t, by the way, exclusive to the “liberals.”

I have absolutely no use for those of any political persuasion who are so sure of their view of everything and so wedded (welded?) to their cynical doomsday scenarios so that the slightest hint of positivity that someone else might highlight gets promptly shut down or swatted dead like pesky flies.

On the other hand, Kim allows herself to feel hopeful, too, even if so many of her followers pounce at once to accuse her of being naive. For me, that’s one thing I really appreciate about her.

I also think her take is a very reasonable one on Trump’s Day 2 actions, and the consequences we can realistically expect from them.

Of course, the old adage, “Only time will tell,” still holds here.

In today’s show, she tackles the following:

4:55 [ACTUAL START OF SHOW] Trump declassifies the JFK, MLK, RFK files — what does this mean?

18:25 COVID vax mandate for immigrants revoked

21:22 Trump bans central bank CBDCs

26:35 Trump is “actually living up to his promises!”

29:57 Trump’s DAVOS speech

51: 38 De-”nuclearizing” US with China, Russia

55:15 Trump making America a “free speech country”? “Antisemitism” charge rears its ugly head again?

1:06:07 “Free speech” and the new TikTok?

1:08:44 Kim’s theory about Trump, the deal-maker — and Israel [this is fascinating!] Meet Michael Dimino — who exactly is he? Why are the Zios alarmed about this appointment?

1:24:30 Trump’s birthright citizenship revision

1:39:05 Diplomatic immunity - egregious examples!

1:48:58 The Indian Citizenship Act of 1924

1:51:59 The Chinese Exclusion Act

