Why do I say this?

For one thing, I was really struck — very much surprised in a good way — by Alon Mizrahi’s take on certain current events in Asia, which is way more accurate, and geopolitically and historically contextualized than the shallow and narrow perspective of most US analysts too steeped in myopic, US-centered interests.

He sees nuances I am familiar with in the Asian theatre that disappear into the blind spots of US commentators. I think it’s because he is not hidebound by any particular ideology; thus his thinking is freer, and not boxed-in by a fixed set of beliefs.

FYI:

Alon Mizrahi, for those unfamiliar with him, is an Arab Jew (Mizrahi) born in Israel (but has left there) who is anti-Zionist but non-ideological. He only wants to tell the truth about Israel, and also his take on what’s happening in the world.

( LISTEN TO ALON SPEAK: YT VIDEO LINK BELOW )

The other thing is this, and it really bugged me, too (which Alon discusses in the video above as well):

Why is the mainstream and alt-media lavishing so much attention on the singular case of Mahmoud Khalil? Sucking up all the attention and energy of the supposedly freedom- and rights-defending “liberals”?

Why has this case, disproportionately magnified by media, become the biggest cause celebre of the moment — when actual genocides in Gaza and now, Syria — are taking place right now and are not being focused on at all by the same “team”?

https://x.com/alon_mizrahi/status/1899889095767175474

Furthermore:

Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

https://x.com/TVFreePalestine/status/1899841928239214963

https://x.com/TVFreePalestine/status/1899569710288556172

